Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, at the opening of the political course of the British Parliament in 2019. / AFP

The queen of England, Elizabeth II, will miss the ceremonial opening of Parliament for the first time in 60 years and will be represented by her son, Prince Charles, who will deliver the queen’s speech, according to Buckingham Palace.

The 96-year-old queen had to give up participating in the act due to “episodic mobility problems” that have led doctors to recommend Elizabeth II not to attend. It will thus be the first important state function assumed by the crown prince in what is interpreted as an approach towards the relief for Carlos, who will be accompanied by his son, Prince William.

“At Her Majesty’s request and in agreement with the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf and the Duke of Cambridge will also attend,” Buckingham Palace explained.

This will be the third time the Queen has missed the State Opening of Parliament, the first in almost 60 years. The previous occasions were in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.