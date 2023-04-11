In a passage of In the shadow, the controversial memoir of Henry of England by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, revealed an old simmering tension between brothers. Prince Harry tells how during a joint interview William would not stop making fun of him, and he did not understand his motives, although he played along: “Looking back, I can’t help but wonder if there was something else. I was preparing to go to the front, which was what Willy had trained for, but the Royal House scuttled his plans. The Spare [como se hace llamar a sí mismo y como le llaman su padre y su familia] let him run around on the battlefield like a headless chicken if he wants, but the heir, no way”. Now, a new documentary about the British royal family, titled Royal Crown and which will be released on April 20 in the United Kingdom, confirms the words of Henry of England, and points directly to Elizabeth II as the person who considered that sending Prince William to Afghanistan was “too risky.”

Britain’s ITV, where the documentary will premiere, notes that the multi-part series includes rare archival footage and new interviews with high-profile figures, some of whom have never spoken on camera before, while offering insight into from the queen’s perspective during some of the key moments of her reign. One of these figures is General Sir Mike Jackson, former head of the British Army, who has spoken about what happened regarding this decision during a private audience with Elizabeth II: “What happens in those audiences and who says what who is left for the two people involved, and I am going to break the non-disclosure rule about what happened on this one occasion,” explains the military, according to the Daily Mail; “She [refiriéndose a la reina] she was very clear, she said: ‘My grandchildren must do their duty.’ And that was it. But it was decided that with William, as the heir’s heir, the risk was too great. For his younger sister, the risk was acceptable.

The documentary also indicates that Elizabeth II thought long and hard about what decision to make, as she had detailed information about the risks facing the UK army in Afghanistan. This is also indicated by Sir John Scarlett, who at that time was the head of MI6, the secret intelligence service of the United Kingdom: “Of course, the queen has authorization for everything and full access to an exceptional amount of information for longer than nobody. Guillermo really wanted to go”. Elizabeth II, however, assessed the danger she was facing and decided that William would not go to Afghanistan. The former MI6 chief adds that, on more than one occasion, he remembers thinking: “My, her Majesty knows more about this than all of us.”

Prince Harry meets with troops during a NATO military training exercise May 17, 2014 in Otepaa, Estonia.

Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

This decision did not please William of England, who began his military career in the armed forces in October 2005 after completing his BA in Geography at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland. In 2008, he began training him as a Royal Air Force (RAF) pilot to prepare for his future role as head of the armed forces. And, in 2012, he achieved the rank of flight lieutenant. From a very young age, he had expressed his desire to fulfill his military duties, without exception, as the future head of the armed forces. And this is confirmed by Mark Cann, director of the British Forces Foundation, in the next documentary: “William was very interested in going, without a doubt. But it was a complex and sensitive issue and many experienced people realized,” Cann explains, “anyone who has been in the military but hasn’t been able to be in a military operation is kind of disappointed. And at that time, that was the war, and you have everyone around you involved in it, except you. It’s disappointing”.

Despite having a similar military training, the sons of Carlos III and Diana de Gales had very different destinies. Henry of England, on the contrary, was sent to the conflict in two rounds: between 2007 and 2008 he served for 77 days in Helmand, Afghanistan, but was removed from the place when his presence was reported in various media. In 2008 he began his training as a helicopter pilot and in 2012, already as a captain, he was sent again as an Apache helicopter pilot. He also spoke about this second round of the conflict in his memoirs, once again stirring up controversy by confessing that he had killed 25 Taliban soldiers in war action. “It is not a fact that fills me with satisfaction, but it does not embarrass me either,” said Enrique, who at that time considered his enemies “more like chess pieces than people.”