Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain congratulated her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana. This was announced on Sunday, June 6, in a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The heir to the throne, Prince of Wales Charles, his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, as well as Harry’s brother, the Duke of Cambridge, William, with his wife Kate Middleton, also congratulated the couple on the replenishment.

“The Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were informed about the birth of the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and are very happy about it,” the palace’s publication in Twitter…

Earlier in the day, Harry and Meghan Markle had already been congratulated by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On June 6, a spokesman for the couple released a statement saying they were becoming parents for the second time. On the morning of June 4, a girl was born in Santa Barbara (California, USA), she was named Lilibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The name of the child was given in honor of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who is affectionately called Lilibet at home, and the grandmother of Princess Diana of Wales.

The couple’s first child was born on May 6, 2019, two days later they showed their newborn son to the world for the first time. The couple named their firstborn as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He is the seventh in the line of succession and the eighth great-grandson of the Queen.