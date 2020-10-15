Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain came out of self-isolation and met with military experts working on the case of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal, poisoned by a substance from the Novichok group in 2018. The monarch traveled to Salisbury, where the incident occurred, and visited the Porton Down military laboratory. This is stated in Twitter-Account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen of Great Britain and her grandson, Duke of Cambridge William, met with experts who were directly involved in identifying Novichok as a means of poisoning Sergei and Yulia Skripal. In recognition of the lab’s work, the Duke presented them with the Wilkinson Ceremonial Sword (The Firmin Sword of Peace), an award given to British military personnel for activities outside of their duties.

The Daily Mail newspaper also noted that prior to this event, Elizabeth II spent seven months in self-isolation in the royal residence with a reduced staff, the so-called Her Majesty’s bubble (HMS Bubble), where she served as head of state. The Queen of Great Britain worked with documents.

Former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were admitted to a British hospital in March 2018. In London, they said they were poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. The British side considers the Russian leadership to be involved in the incident.