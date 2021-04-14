Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain reacted with understanding to the fact that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would not be able to attend Prince Philip’s funeral. This is reported by the publication People, citing a Californian source close to Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child, and her doctor advised her not to travel six months into her pregnancy and to stay in California. Her husband, Prince Harry, arrived in the UK on 11 April. The source claims that Markle expressed her condolences to the queen, to which she said that she understands why the duchess will not be able to come to the funeral. Flying across the Atlantic and back can be hazardous to the Duchess’s health.

“It was obvious that Harry would return to England after the death of his grandfather,” the source reports. He added that Meghan and Harry “kept in touch with the Queen” after her husband’s death.

Earlier it was reported that Meghan Markle will skip the funeral, so as not to “be in the spotlight.” Friends of Meghan Markle argued that the decision to stay in California was not easy for her, since the Duchess was on very good terms with Prince Philip.

Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony will take place on April 17 at St George’s Chapel at Royal Windsor Castle near London. The funeral will begin at 17:00 Moscow time and will be broadcast on British television. Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, two months before the century.