Since he announced the publication of his memoirs, the actor Matthew Perry (Williamstown, USA, 53 years old) has not ceased to be at the center of the media focus for his confessions and statements. Nor for those who have been his professional colleagues about his story. He has now been his partner in filming in the movie Hanging on Sarah (2002) Elizabeth Hurley who has recounted what it was like to work with the actor who for years played Chandler Bing in friends when his life was dominated by addictions.

In his autobiographical book, Friends, lovers and that so terrible, which will be published in Spain by the publisher Contraluz on November 17, Perry recounts dark chapters of his life, such as his addiction to drugs and alcohol that led him to spend two weeks in a coma and be on the verge of death after burst his colon Hurley (Basingstoke, United Kingdom, 57 years old) although he has admitted to having “very good memories” of the actor while they were recording the comedy, he has admitted that it was not always easy to be with him: “To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him in that moment [durante su adicción a las drogas] and, as is now known, our film was canceled for this reason.” explained in an interview to Yahoo!

Actually, it was not a definitive cancellation. The actor spent two months in rehabilitation and after this period the recording was resumed, but the scenes that had already been recorded were useless and they had to be filmed again. “It was difficult, obviously he was going through a difficult time, but he was still charming and a great person to work with. But you could tell that he was suffering, ”continues the actress from To the devil with the devil either austin powers. Finally, Hanging on Sarah it was released on August 23, 2002, but was poorly received by critics and failed to recoup its investment at the box office. Perry has also recognized in her memoirs the failure of this title, according to an extract that she collects from its pages Page Six: “I was paid 3.5 million euros to make the film. After what happened, they sued me, even though it was a health problem. I wrote them a check for 650,000 euros”.

In those days, the interpreter was in two projects at the same time: recording the last seasons of the successful series friends and in Hanging on Sarah: “I doubled my workload. I was flying on a private jet drinking vodka from a water bottle.” Since he became known worldwide, the actor has recognized that he has gone through rehabilitation more than 15 times over the years and that in all this time he has spent more than nine million to cure these addictions.

His problems with alcohol began at the age of 24, although in his biography he acknowledges that, at that time, he could handle it: “At 34, he was already in a lot of trouble.” In that transitional decade, the physical changes were evident to all the followers of Friends. The actor lost and gained weight in each season without any cause. His co-stars “were understanding and patient” at all times, he writes in his memoir.

Perry has recognized years later and when he is already rehabilitated that there were times when he did not resort to alcohol and that he remained sober. This was the case in 2001, when the ninth season of the series was recorded and broadcast. In these chapters, his character and Monica, played by Courteney Cox, try to have a child and end up having twins through an adoption process. An interpretation that earned him to be nominated for the Emmy for best comedy actor for the first time. “That should have told me something,” the interpreter regrets years later. Just as that was his best moment, he also had very bad years during the recording of the series. Although he does not specify which season he was in, he acknowledges that he took 55 Vicodin pills a day (an analgesic derived from a synthetic opiate) and that he weighed 58 kilos. “I didn’t know how to stop. I couldn’t stop because disease and addiction are progressive. So it was getting worse as I got older.”