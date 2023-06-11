The regime at FPC Bryan, a medium-security prison for women in Texas, is strict. Its 655 inmates are forced to work 8 hours a day in the cafeteria or doing manufacturingfor which they are paid 4,000 pesos an hour (one tenth of the minimum wage in the US).

They all wear brown overalls, have no internet access and phone calls are limited to 15 minutes, not to exceed a maximum of 300 per month.

This jail is now home to elizabeth holmesa businesswoman who until recently was compared to Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple, and had been listed by Forbes Magazine in 2015 as the youngest self-made billionaire in the entire country.

Last year Holmes was found guilty of defrauding numerous investors who over a decade put nearly a billion dollars into Theranos, a start up created by Holmes in 2003 that promised to revolutionize the world of diagnostics in medicine.

The jury unanimously sentenced her to more than 11 years in prison and he paid $500 million in restitution. Ramesh Balwani, his business partner, was also sentenced to 12 years in jail and will share in the financial obligation placed on Holmes.

Although US history is littered with such tricksters, the meteoric rise and collapse of Theranos—and of Holmes as the face of the company—are the epitome of a culture that has characterized this new era of Silicon Valley and the promises of easy money.

A squandered wealth, the origins of Holmes

Holmes, now 39 years old, was born in Washington DC into an upper-middle-class family, but a generation ago they had been one of the wealthiest in the country due to their yeast production business.

Joseph Fusicz, close to the Holmeses in the US capital, remembers how Elizabeth’s parents boasted of their past among the elite even though they no longer belonged to it as the business collapsed in the middle of the last century. “I think the parents really missed those days of yore when the family was one of the wealthiest in America. And I think Elizabeth channeled that, and at a very young age.” Fusicz said in a recent interview when trying to explain the overwhelming ambition that motivated the behavior of the young woman in her professional life.

Inspired by Steve Jobs, she dropped out of college to start a business.

After graduating from St. Johns School in Houston, where the family had relocated, Holmes entered the prestigious Stanford University to study chemical engineering. But a year later, and perhaps emulating Jobs’s own story, he dropped out of college to start his own startup.

On paper, the idea was revolutionary and promising. During his months at Stanford and then as an intern at the Singapore Genome Institute, Holmes began to notice that the laboratories for the processing of blood tests, which are generally requested by doctors to evaluate the health of their patients, were no more than intermediaries. that they were left with a huge slice in the health systems.

In addition, she once said in an interview that she, like thousands of patients, was terrified of drawing blood through a syringe. Her solution was magical: create a homemade device that by pricking and extracting a couple of drops of blood would provide the patient with all the necessary information about your state of health, as well as an immediate diagnosis and in minutes, through software.

Some of his professors, to whom he presented the idea, told him that it was technologically impossible. But the persistent Holmes eventually won over Channing Roberts, a dean at Stanford and his college adviser.

With the funds she had left for the rest of her university career, and the contribution of some investors that Roberts introduced her to, the young woman, barely 20 years old, founded Theranos in 2004 with a capital of 6 million dollars.

What followed was a whole master class in marketing and selling illusions. Holmes, in fact, began to dress in a Jobs-style black turtleneck, and even changed the timbre of his voice to a deeper one to give seriousness to his appearance.

Thanks to his family connections, he was convincing heavyweights in American politics to join his project.

The rain of tycoons and politicians that Holmes convinced

In 2011, and already with a capital of 100 million dollars, he was introduced to former Secretary of State George Shultz. After a talk that lasted no more than two hours, Shultz agreed to be part of the company’s board of directors. And after him fell many more: he also former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the CEO of Fox Rupert Murdoch and former Secretary of Defense William Perry.

No one knew exactly what they were doing on Theranos or the progress of the experiments. But everyone was confident that if someone like Shultz, well, it must be a good deal.

Perry, in fact, described her at the time as a “visionary” superior to Steve Jobs because, unlike the owner of Apple, Holmes had a “heart and social purpose.”

“No one knew exactly what they were doing on Theranos or the progress of the experiments. But everyone was confident that if someone like Shultz or Kissinger was backing it, it must be a good deal. That was the secret of his success, ”says Eric Topol, at the time editor-in-chief of the science magazine Medscape and who also fell into the trap by describing his invention in an article as the future of laboratory medicine.

But it was not the only one.

fortune, Forbes and until the New York Times They gave a cover story to a story that seemed inspiring: Holmes, in less than 5 years, had become a multimillionaire and was an example for future generations.

At its peak, Theranos had more than 400 employees, $950 million in capital investments, and was valued at $9 billion on the stock market.

Documentary The Inventor: Elizabeth Holmes created a revolutionary company full of lies

Theranos and the illusion of achieving blood tests

The problem is that from the beginning it was an empty shell. Although the portable home blood test machine was patented and produced, it never worked. Theranos, in fact, marketed several additional devices that promised to do the same, and even entered into an agreement with Wallgreens Pharmacy to place them in its stores. Under the same promise: a slight prick and the results in minutes.

The house of cards began to collapse at the end of 2015 when the Wall Street Journal published a report exposing the problems inside Theranos thanks to documents provided by a former employee of the company.

They showed alterations in the blood results made by the machines and other inaccuracies. Even worse, evidence that the company was using other commercially available machines and made by others to process blood tests and then present the results as their own.

Holmes, of course, denied the allegations, sued the journal and promised to present proof that its technology was indeed working.

But investors, already nervous about the lack of results after nearly a decade, began demanding answers as the “sacred cows” that had backed the initiative slowly began to walk away.

The Collapse of Holmes’ House of Cards

The investigation of journalIf anything, it prompted legal action against Theranos on several fronts. First, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) canceled its license to operate as a laboratory after detecting a series of irregularities in its operating centers. Then, she was sued by the state of Arizona for selling false tests to more than 1.5 million of its residents.

In 2018, the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Holmes and Balwani of committing fraud by appropriating more than 700 million dollars from investors for a product that was false and by lying about the company’s returns. As a sanction, both agreed to hand over voting control of Theranos, the return of 18.9 million shares to the company, a ban from holding an officer or director position in a public company for 10 years and a fine of $500,000.

The idea is and remains fascinating. But there was always a huge gap between what was offered and what was possible.

A few months later, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California in San Francisco filed formal charges that they concluded in the sentence of 11 years for Holmes and 12 for Balwani who have just begun to purge.

“The idea is and remains fascinating. But there was always a huge gap between what was offered and what was possible. This is the classic story of fake it until you make it (pretend it until you make it) that has characterized entrepreneurship in this country so much and that of course we already know how it ended”, says Topol.

Of course, it has served as a warning bell for the entire sector. Since the Theranos case came to light, dozens of lawsuits have been filed against this type of star up they promise things they can’t deliver and funding for start-ups has dried up amid investor fears it’s another scam.

In a sense, Elizabeth Holmes is just the modern face of a culture that has always been around: that of magicians, fortune tellers, and illusion sellers.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

