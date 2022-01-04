Executive Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on Monday (3) for tricking investors into putting money into her company, Theranos, which promised to revolutionize blood tests. The case draws attention because a personality from the technological world of Silicon Valley was brought to a jury accused of fraud and exposed the engineering of lies of a market that lives on gambling.

Holmes came up with the idea of ​​creating Theranos after years of dealing with the fear of needles, a fact that prompted it to file a patent for a technology that promised to run more than 200 tests with only a small amount of blood.

+Former Silicon Valley pledge found guilty in California trial

The Fairy Tale and Inspiration in Steve Jobs

With the patent, Holmes dropped out of Stanford University in 2003. Ten years later she began selling her technology publicly and became a symbol of the successful Silicon Valley executive, appearing on the covers of magazines such as Forbes and Fortune.

As a result of his fame, he attracted big investors to the company’s board, including former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and media magnate Rupert Murdoch. The company’s success has made her the youngest billionaire in the world in 2015.

She was inspired by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs even by the way he dressed and how he behaved in front of the public. It looked like Holmes would be the next story of the student who drops out of a top college, chases her dream, and becomes a billionaire with a world-changing innovation, just like Jobs. It just looked like.

His company raised $900 million and was considered more valuable than Uber, Spotify and AirBnB.

Theranos machines did not work

Also in 2015, a series of articles published in The Wall Street Journal showed that the tests that were performed by his revolutionary machine, called the Edison, showed inconsistent and false results and that they were performed on third-party commercial machines without his patients or investors knew.

After all that, the company began recalling the machines until it finally collapsed. Holmes stepped down as CEO in June 2018 and the company dissolved in September.

The company and the executive reached a settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after being accused of “elaborate fraud that lasted for years.” She paid a $500,000 fine in a settlement that did not require her to admit or deny the charges. However, she was also criminally charged by the US state and had to face the court.

At trial, she was convicted on four counts of fraud for deceiving investors and patients who used her technology. The jurors did not reach conclusions about the other three charges she faced and she can be tried again and the jail time has not yet been consecrated.

The case with Ramesh Balwani

During the trial, Holmes held her ex-boyfriend and former director of operations at Theranos, Ramesh Balwani, responsible for the frauds and also accused him of rape.

The two had an affair for 12 years, secret from investors and employees, when Balwani became the executive’s right-hand man. The relationship fell into disgrace after the discovery that the Edison machines didn’t work.

The executive also stated, according to the Daily Mail, that she was in an abusive relationship with the Pakistani billionaire and that he controlled what she ate and how she dressed.

He will also be tried by the US justice and denies the rape charges.

