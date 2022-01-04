Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, leave the courthouse in San Jose, California, this Monday. Nic Coury (AP)

Elizabeth Holmes is guilty of four counts of conspiracy to defraud investors who believed in her promises to revolutionize the future with Theranos. It is the most important conclusion of the jury after seven days of intense deliberations, which even left three of the eleven indictments facing the businesswoman without a verdict, the face of a blood analysis company that was considered for years a promise of Silicon Valley. The jury also found Holmes, 37, not guilty in four other charges, including defrauding dozens of patients who went to court after the fiasco that resulted in high-tech machines that promised a catalog of one-drop diagnostics. of blood. Ramesh Balwani, Sunny, who was the president of the company and partner of the defendant for a decade, will be tried for the same crimes in a trial that will begin in the coming weeks.

Eight men and nine women made up the jury, which deliberated for eight hours over seven days during the Christmas and New Year season. The specialists in judicial processes had affirmed that each day that was exhausted without agreement was a benefit for the accused, since the chances of finding her not guilty increased. This has happened in the fraud charges against investors Alan Jay Eisenman and the investment funds Black Diamond and Hall Phoenix Inwood. On Monday morning, the jury communicated to Judge Edgar Davila that they had failed to reach unanimity on three of the charges.

On Thursday, December 23, the members of the jury asked Judge Davila to review again a telephone conversation from 2013 that was reproduced in October during the trial. In it, Holmes, who did not know that the call was being recorded, explained to a group of investors that the company was pursuing “a number” of contracts with the military and pharmaceutical companies, but that this effort would be interrupted and instead focus on expanding. the number of machines in pharmacies to do tests.

“The question is how fast can we scale up … It is a fact that we are going to scale”, said Holmes in communication with his characteristic deep voice timbre. Theranos was then valued at $ 7 billion, but the stock had declined. “We are creating significant value for them. We are just starting, ”said the businesswoman, who never sold a single share of her company despite owning half of the total.

The jury then took notes as they listened to the conversation once more. At the heart of the call was one of the questions posed by the prosecution: did Holmes purposely mislead his investors? This doubt underpinned the prosecution led by John Bostic, which had one of its star moments in September when Jim Mattis, Donald Trump’s defense secretary, sat on the stand to testify against Holmes.

The four-star military man told the San José court how he lost $ 85,000 of his money after believing in the sayings of Holmes, who assured him that the technology developed by his company could help the health of military detachments abroad. . So much faith was Mattis in the company that he joined the board in 2013 with a salary of $ 150,000 a year. He left the post in 2016, when he joined the Republican Administration and the company was plunged into controversy after The Wall Street Journal It was revealed that the machines performed only a dozen tests, forcing hundreds of tests to be taken to conventional laboratories. The company finally collapsed in 2018. The government presented almost 30 witnesses during the process. One of the victims, Alan Eisenman, a Texas investment manager, injected $ 1.2 million. The jury, however, has not found Holmes guilty in this case.

There was a unanimous agreement to find Holmes guilty of three cases of fraud. The first was promoted by PFM Healthcare Master, a San Francisco fund that invested $ 96 million in Theranos, of which it recovered $ 43 million in a 2016 civil lawsuit. The second was from Lakeshore Capital, a fund linked to the family of the former Secretary of Education of Donald Trump, Betsy DeVos, who injected almost 100 million dollars. The third is the lawsuit brought by the family of Daniel Mosley, a lawyer who transferred $ 6 million to Holmes’ company.

Sentence against Holmes, who is out on bail, can come in six months or more. The charges in which she has been found guilty carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, but specialists see it difficult that this is the sentence that Holmes receives. In the coming months, judicial officials will prepare a report for Judge Davila that will take into account various elements. Among these, that the businesswoman does not have a record.

“Failure is not a crime”

Holmes’s defense pointed out to the jury that, during the call to investors, the businesswoman at no time gave details about the alleged military or large pharmaceutical contracts. He spoke of these as potential activities, not something that was happening. “We are focusing our investment on retail,” Holmes responded to a question on that topic. The legal team affirmed throughout the process that their client acted in good faith. “She believed she was building technology that was going to change the world. That’s our story, ”said his attorney Kevin Downey during closing arguments. Three months earlier, he had initially raised a similar idea to the jury: “Failure is not a crime.”

Downey and his team used expert testimony during the process to prove that the financial projections that Holmes presented to the board were feasible but uncertain. These were gains of 140 million in 2014 and 990 million for 2015. In the conclusions to one of the most exciting lawsuits Silicon Valley has seen recently, it even blamed investors for its losses in what is speculative activity by nature. Judge Davila stopped him short and prevented him from continuing on that path. Prosecutor Bostic assured the jury that “a fraud scheme is still a fraud scheme even if it only manages to trap someone who has been not very cautious.”

The jury deliberated with a 55-page instructional provided by the judge. In one of these sheets, men and women are asked “not to speculate” why Sunny Balwani has not been tried in the same case. “This fact should not influence your verdict,” the document says. This in reference to one of the moments that marked the process, where Holmes took the stand to argue his innocence. It was a risky strategy that was intended to change the narrative about the accused.

Holmes told the jury how a rape cut short his career as a Stanford University student at age 19. After the attack, he vowed to rebuild his life through his business. Shortly after that, he began his relationship with Sunny, one of the first who believed in the idea. The court, however, heard from her how Balwani abused her sexually and psychologically for several years. The Prosecutor’s Office countered these sayings by showing hundreds of messages full of affection and love between them. In one of them, Balwani insisted to Holmes on the need for the company to obtain the approval of the Office of Food and Drug (FDA, for its acronym in English), something that the Theranos machines never achieved and that was an element key so that the military did not advance in the negotiations of the contracts. This Monday, the jury ended with one of the most controversial legends of Silicon Valley.

