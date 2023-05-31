Elizabeth Holmes, right, upon arrival at Bryan’s minimum security prison. Michael Wyke (AP)

Elizabeth Holmes swells from this Tuesday the prison population of the United States. Once praised by Silicon Valley for her vision, the businesswoman turned herself in this noon to begin serving her sentence for fraud in Bryan, a Texas minimum-security prison. Edward Davila, the judge of the theranos case, recommended this women’s center to Holmes, a mother of two and married to the heir to a small San Diego hotel group.

In November, Holmes was sentenced to 135 months (11 years and three months) for misleading Theranos shareholders, including General James Mattis, who was Secretary of Defense to Donald Trump, tycoon Rupert Murdoch and George Schultz, former Secretary of State. Many of these injected resources into the company that promised hundreds of tests with a single drop of blood thanks to a state-of-the-art machine.

Holmes, 39, arrived at the prison smiling, dressed in jeans, a beige sweater and glasses. She was not handcuffed as she was escorted to the center’s main building. The image of her contrasted with the presence of her that she projected during the fifteen weeks that her trial lasted in a California court. Bryan’s prison is 100 miles northwest of Houston, an area Holmes knows, as she grew up there with her brother. Her father was an executive at Enron, the energy giant who fell out of favor just like Elizabeth, who founded Theranos at just 19 after dropping out of college.

Judge Davila chose this detention center for its visiting facilities. The prison is located in a residential area and has a population of 720 women who are not considered dangerous or violent. Many have been convicted of fraud, scams, and white collar crimes. Others serve sentences related to non-serious crimes of human or drug trafficking. Up to four can live in a cell, which has two bunk beds, a table and a closet. For the moment, Holmes will share a roof with a woman sentenced to 13 years for having lent her house to sell methamphetamines.

Aerial view of the prison in Bryan, Texas, where Elizabeth Holmes will serve her sentence for fraud. GO NAKAMURA (REUTERS)

Holmes will be able to be visited by her family on weekends and holidays. The center has a playground. Unlike medium and maximum security prisons, physical contact is permitted. This means that Holmes will be able to breastfeed her baby, Invicta, born in February, and hold William, born in July 2021, on her legs. They will be able to live with their mother in this special area until they are 10 years old.

Under federal law, inmates must serve at least 85% of their sentence. The judicial authorities have not ruled out in this case that Holmes’s can be reduced for good behavior and the employment program, which requires all incarcerated women to have a job for at least 90 days. Holmes also received three years of probation, which will count after she is released.

The Silicon Valley promise had tried to postpone his prison term arguing that he was awaiting an appeal. It was part of his strategy to seek a new trial, something Judge Davila considered unlikely. Sunny Balwani, who was the right-hand man at Theranos and who had a relationship with Holmes when the two were executives, was found guilty of 12 counts in a parallel proceeding. In April, he entered prison to begin his 13-year sentence for defrauding shareholders and patients.

Elizabeth Holmes broke a media silence of almost seven years at the beginning of May. In what was her first interview with a medium, she wanted to change the image that she had built for years, that of the ambitious businesswoman ready for anything. For years she earned a reputation as one of Silicon Valley’s leading women by dressing like Steve Jobs and speaking her health vision with a gravelly timbre.

“I think I never lost sight of my mission, but I did lose my narrative… The story just snowballed and we couldn’t get back to what we wanted to talk about,” said to The New York Times. Weeks before turning herself in to authorities, Holmes allowed a reporter from the newspaper to visit her at her San Diego home, including a visit to the zoo, to get an up-close look at her life as a mother and a convict. Her intention was to give human depth to who has been the living picture of deceit and corporate ambition.

Prosecutors requested 15 years in prison for Holmes and the payment of 450 million dollars to compensate the damages. The sentence achieved was for having defrauded those who injected hundreds of millions of dollars into the business, which came to be valued at 9,000 million dollars. “Of course it was fraud,” Rupert Murdoch wrote in an email to journalists from The Wall Street Journal, of your property. “I can only blame myself for not asking more questions. I was one of many old men who believed in what she seemed to be a great young lady! It was embarrassing,” admitted the tycoon, who invested $125 million in the fiasco.

Unlike Balwani, who was in charge of the laboratories, Holmes was not punished for affecting hundreds of patients, who received incorrect diagnoses. At the sentencing hearing, Judge Davila called Elizabeth Holmes brilliant and said she did not think her goal was to get rich by any means. Since this Tuesday, the Bryan prison already has its most famous prisoner. The woman who fooled Silicon Valley and Wall Street until her empire collapsed.

