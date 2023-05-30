The actors Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy are proud parents of their family and now it is their son who makes them happy at an important moment in the young man’s life.

Through their social networks, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez are excited because their son Christopher won a sporting victory and they let their friends and followers know on Instagram.

Christopher, who is 17 years old, won an important baseball championship with his team.

“How proud I am of you. I’m so happy for you and your teammates. You deserve that victory. Thank you all for giving us such an amazing season. I love you with all my heart,” Elizabeth writes on Instagram.

William Levy, for his part, also expresses his feelings regarding this moment that undoubtedly marks Christopher’s life:

“I have no words to explain how proud I am of you, my champion. You deserve it just like all your colleagues”, writes the leading man of soap operas such as ‘Sortilegio’ and ‘Café con aroma de mujer’.

Christopher Levy at 17 years old triumphs in the sports world. instagram image

Elizabeth and William are proud of his family’s achievements and the famous Cuban actor and model, in recent statements for Canela’s original series ‘TV My Life’, referred to his family.

“I think it is the most beautiful relationship I have in my life, without any kind of interest, where they love you for loving you and the only thing they want from you is affection and love. And it is reciprocal because the same thing I want is that: love and affection. I don’t want anything more than that.” mentions Levy, who is 42 years old.

Christopher Levi. Instagram photo

