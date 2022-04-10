Being a teacher is the best job when you do it from the heart. There is no greater satisfaction than when those restless children in the class pay attention to you. The teacher’s job is not so much to teach everything that can be learned, as John Locke says in his phrase, but rather to produce in the student love and esteem for knowledge.

Teachers must feel passion for what they do, and not all teachers feel it that way and show it that way. There is no greater payment than seeing that boys and girls, guided by teachers, are the example and the future of our society, with great skills for good personal development. Students see their teachers as second parents, each teacher must show a positive attitude in her educational environment.

This is the case of teacher Eli, who has managed to make her students feel confident and willing to learn, and even more so, if it is through art, literature, where they forget their problems and let their imagination run wild. .

Elizabeth Estolano Gutierrez. Elementary school teacher and reading promoter. She has independently published three books, Flores a Carmelita (2015), Pedacitos de Luna (2019) and Hetairas (2019). She also participated in the anthology of stories Patasalada.

He has presented his books in different spaces. The most recently at the International Book Fair in Guadalajara 2019.

He directs the Children’s Club of Creative Writing and Oral Expression “Los Cazarespuestas”, who under his direction have published two books independently, Rivers of scars and Silences in freedom.

He founded Entresuelo, a book shelter in Mazatlan that is responsible for rescuing used books to distribute them in communities where they are needed. With the aim of motivating and persuading boys and girls to get involved in literature and create metaphors and fantasies, developing their minds, because it is through these books that a criterion and a tool for their daily academic preparation are forged. .

Eli also works in the communities of Cosalá, Elota and San Ignacio leading creative writing workshops, from which a book written by elementary school children from those three municipalities entitled, A River of Dreams…

She is currently part of the Ángela Peralta Choir and is a member of the narrative group “La nave de los sueño”, directed by the writer Melly Peraza.

In short, there is a considerable number of women teachers, but few teachers who really have that pleasure to serve, to share that knowledge, to take pride in being in the classroom, take a chalk and an eraser, and lovingly carry their profession (teaching) and give herself to her students, as the teacher Eli does.

Fortunately, she has that gift that motivates her students, and for this reason, she was also one of our “Woman Stories of Venus” honorees for merit.