Elizabeth Duval. Luis Grañena

Is the left sad? Elizabeth Duval thinks so, that she has melancholy (the title of her last essay, Melancholia, Temas de Hoy editorial), because tangible reality is always far from the dreamed utopia. She proposes to overcome the grief, that continuous feeling of defeat and nostalgia for victories that were not, with a certain optimism, with a happy attitude (yes, happiness) and a vindication of the affections. Against that melancholy of the left, she vindicates the illusion. Defeats should not be romanticized: they are defeats.

More information

Duval was born from a defeat on the left: a working-class family, very precarious. When he was only 14 years old, he began his transition, with family support. On the other hand, in her school, subsidized and Catholic, they did not see it so clearly, so they “invited” her to leave it. And she went to a public institute, San Isidro, in the heart of old Madrid. There a teacher inoculated her love for philosophy. And lo and behold, she ended up graduating in Philosophy and Modern Letters from the Sorbonne.

Some of that knowledge spilled over into his other essay, after the trans (La Caja Books, 2021), where he deeply analyzes the trans question in the light of different disciplines and reflects on the debate between the so-called material left and the so-called identity left, also called postmodern: he tries to overcome it by proposing an escape from discourses simplistic. One of his most detailed points is the analysis of the relationship between the trans and the “trans-exclusionary reaction”, with which he has had to deal since the beginning of his public life, and as a result of the fact that last July, in the middle of the electoral campaign, At the age of 22, she was appointed Sumar’s spokesperson for feminism and LGTBI. That a trans woman stood up for feminism on the platform-to-the-left-of-PSOE was seen as a provocation by trans-exclusionary feminism, which covered Duval with criticism and Twitter contempt.

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

“It cannot be assumed that whoever I am means a provocation. I don’t think my spokesperson has subtracted, despite that hatred from the microworld of Twitter [ahora X]”, he thinks. In general, he has learned to weather digital storms, although he worries that it will hurt those around him. Her loved ones became concerned, for example, when the organization Frente Obrero hung a banner in Barcelona with her face and that of Irene Montero crossed out. According to Duval, trans now receives more hostility as a reaction to progressive advances: the cultural consensus we thought we had reached was not such.

Being a trans person is not his only singularity, but also his youth: he was born in 2000, when the future hypothetically arrived. Her age is a reason for recurring questions, and frequent paternalism. “The truth is that he is a bit tiresome”, he admits, “besides, I see that I have a very long youth ahead of me: ‘young’ writers of 40 years are awarded”.

Duval rubs shoulders with the media elites as a commentator on programs mainstream as Red Hot or in others more focused on youth, such as Gene Playz, in addition to exercising current analysis in writing. And he also rubs shoulders with the political elites, where he boasts of having good relations with a good part of the leaders of the left-wing spectrum: Íñigo Errejón, Lilith Verstrynge, Ada Colau. Especially Yolanda Díaz, leader of Sumar, who chose her for the position: “We think of her for the spokesperson for being brilliant, original, with an overwhelming character, for demonstrating her dialogue spirit every day and reaching out to those who think differently from the beginning firm”, says Díaz, also acting Minister of Labor. Feminism and the LGTBI, Díaz thinks, have to go hand in hand, because of the fact that rights do not compete, but reinforce each other.

But beyond these two defining features, almost stereotypes, Duval is a prolific writer, as the aforementioned essays demonstrate, her novels Madrid will be the grave (Rag Tongue) and Queen (Trojan horse), or his collection of poems Exception (Letterversal). “Even if there is demand, I am looking forward to retiring from political issues and dedicating myself to other matters,” she says. His desire is to pursue an academic career at the University, although the outlook is not too rosy. And to continue being a writer, the word that she believes best defines her.

“There is something in Duval that has been beating since I started reading it when I was only 16 or 17 years old and she published very long poems on a blog: it is the heartbeat of ambition. We often have problems with that word, as something bad, wicked or selfish. But Duval is ambitious with her ideas, her style, her writing, ”says the writer Luna Miguel, who acted as Duval’s godmother when she asked him for a text for the collection that she directed in Troy Horse. “It is impossible for me not to mix her political side with the poetic: her commitment to the poetic word is never erased from her voice,” she adds.

Duval has been asked a thousand times if he was going to enter politics, if he was going to definitely link up with that Sumar with whom he was already rubbing shoulders. And he a thousand times he denied it. But she was finally named spokesperson, and the thing raised blisters. She has an explanation: “What I said was that I would not enter the lists and that my salary would not depend on a party. And so it has been. But I understand the annoyance ”, she affirms.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.