





03:26

Although it has always been a path full of obstacles, the peace negotiation between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Government of Colombia is experiencing its lowest moment today. The kidnapping for 12 days of which the father of soccer player Luis Díaz was a victim has left a mantle of deep mistrust and brings to the table the demand for the release of all those kidnapped before continuing any progress in the process. On France 24 we spoke about this topic with Elizabeth Dickinson, senior analyst for the International Crisis Group.