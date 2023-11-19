‘The Crown’, the series Netflix which narrates some of the most important events of the English crown, premiered its season 6which will be, according to its managers, the last, thus closing a story that began in November 2016. And a series about the royal family of the United Kingdom could not end without recapitulating one of the most tragic events through which it had what to happen: the death of the Princess Dianawife of Prince Charles and mother of Princes William and Harry, character played by Elizabeth Debicki.

It is worth remembering that Lady Di, as he was also called, died in 1997 due to a car accident, when the vehicle he was in was trying to flee from the paparazzi. His partner at the time, Egyptian businessman Dodi Al-Fayed, and the driver identified as Henri Paul also died in this accident.

What did Elizabeth Debicki say about her last scenes in ‘The Crown’?

French actress Elizabeth Debicki He pointed out in an interview with the American media Entertainment Weekly who was nervous when reading the script for the last season of ‘The Crown’, since he knew he had to interpret the last moments of Princess Diana’s life. “It is a quite unusual experience. I read the first four episodes in one sitting very quickly. I was really devastated at the end. It really moved me, it moved me just thinking about it, and I also felt the weight,” Debicki said.

In addition, the actress expressed her stress after performing the chase scenes in Princess Diana’s vehicle. “It was very heartbreaking. Being chased by all those actors who play the press makes you uncomfortable, because you can’t go anywhere, you just have to stand there for a minute to realize that it’s unbearable. I don’t want anyone to film scenes during the day in Paris, trying to move from one place to another, with this swarm around you. You feel trapped. “It is a really unpleasant experience,” said the model with Polish and Australian roots.

When does ‘The Crown’ season 6 premiere?

The sixth and final season of ‘The Crown’a series directed by Peter Morgan, will be divided into 2 parts, the first, which will consist of 4 episodes, It premiered on Thursday, November 16, 2023while the second part, which will have the remaining 6 chapters, will be released on Thursday, December 14 of the same year.

What is season 6 of ‘The Crown’ about?

The last season of ‘The Crown’ It will cover the events from 1997 to 2005, during Tony Blair’s mandate. In the first four episodes, which will make up part 1 of this installment, the beginning of the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Al-Fayed is shown before her tragic car accident on the Parisian Alma bridge, on August 31 of 1997.

On the other hand, the final part will consist of six episodes. Prince William will try to reintegrate into his life at Eton after the death of his mother, while the monarchy faces public opinion. With the arrival of her Golden Jubilee, the queen reflects on the future of the monarchy, marked by the wedding of Charles and Camilla and the beginning of a new royal story with William and Kate.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles in ‘The Crown’, Lady Di’s husband and father of her two children. Photo: Netflix

