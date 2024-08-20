“Very rude”. In these words is condensed Queen Elizabeth II’s opinion of Donald TrumpThe revelation comes in a new biography, A Voyage Around The Queen, written by journalist and biographer Craig Brown, nearly two years after her death.

“His Highness,” Brown writes, During his reign he met several controversial leaderssuch as Bashar al-Assad, Robert Mugabe, Idi Amni, Donald Trump, Emperor Hirohito and Vladimir Putin. And he may not have found their company particularly pleasant.: for this reason, after their departure, he would have shared a few words of, albeit discreet, disapproval”.

“A few weeks After Donald Trump’s visit, during a lunch, Elizabeth confided that she found Trump very rude and that she didn’t particularly appreciate his constant looking around looking for ‘someone more interesting'”.

The book also cites the thought on the relationship between the then president and the first lady Melania: the sovereign, on the subject, “was convinced that the two had ‘an agreement of some sort’, otherwise why would she have remained married to him?”.

During his presidency, Trump visited the UK twice: first in 2018, as a “working visit”, and then for an “official visit” the following year.