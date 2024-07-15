The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) has reported on the Elizabeth, a 14-year-old American teenager reported missing, was found in good health June 30th.

The minor It was found in the state of Veracruzalong with two other girls and an adult with whom they are related.

According to an official statement, the three minors left a home in the San Juan Tlilhuaca neighborhood, in the municipality Azcapotzalcoheading to a nearby store before disappearing aboard a taxiThe investigation by the FGJCDMX, supported by the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office, led to his location.

Through the analysis of surveillance cameras and field work, the Investigative Police identified Antonio “N” getting out of a taxi and hugging the minors before boarding the vehicleThis tracking allowed the taxi’s route to be traced to the municipality of Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

Detectives continued the search and obtained video from video surveillance cameras in Bus stations in Tabasco and Veracruz.

Collaboration with a bus line confirmed the Purchase of tickets in the names of the four people involvedImages from the security cameras at the terminal in Veracruz showed the three minors accompanied by Antonio “N”.

Close coordination between the prosecutors of Mexico City and Veracruz resulted in the location of the minors, who are now being transferred to Mexico City. This case highlights the importance of inter-institutional cooperation and the use of technology in resolving disappearances.

The FGJCDMX continues with the investigations to clarify the details of the case and guarantee the safety of the minors.