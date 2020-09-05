Bhendi has been one of the favorite vegetables of many of us since childhood. But very few people will know that it is a wonderful material for our skincare and haircare. A face pack made using okra removes fine lines and pimples by making the face glow. Women used it in cosmetics in ancient Egypt. So let’s have a look how useful this vegetable is for our skin and the method of making face pack-

Glowing skin



Okra is a rich source of nutrients such as vitamin A, C, folate and calcium. It works on our skin cells and helps in keeping them healthy. Try to use the face pack made from it that you have organic okra. Take a bowl and make a paste of okra and water in it. Then apply it on your face and let it sit for at least 15 minutes. Later wash it with lukewarm water. You can use this pack twice a week.

Make skin young



If you haven’t noticed, most anti-aging skincare products contain vitamin C, which helps to increase collagen and repair skin tissue. This is important to increase the elasticity of your skin. But why invest in these products when you can get the skin at home using natural things. If you want to reduce fine lines and freckles from the face, then use okra in this way.

DIY Anti-aging Face Pack



material-

6 Okra

1 cup water

4 tablespoons curd

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of preparation of pack

Mix the lady finger and boil it in water for 10 minutes. Once they are soft, add Greek yogurt and olive oil. Blend well for a smooth consistency. Once done, refrigerate this pack for a week and then apply it on your face. Wash it after 15 minutes. You can use this pack twice a week.

Get rid of acne



If you are suffering from acne, the sticky substance coming out of you can be useful. This gel contains antifungal, antibacterial, analgesic and re-hydrating properties, perfect for treating acne. According to Ayurveda, ladyfinger also has natural cooling properties and it helps in maintaining excess sebum in your skin. It is excellent for preventing acne-causing germs from ruining our skin.