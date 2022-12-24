Eliud Kipchoge, the emperor of the marathon

Eliud Kipchoge, the Kenyan emperor of the marathon, reinforced his legend in 2022.



Impassive for 42.195 kilometers run at about 21 kilometers per hour, Kipchoge made history by crossing the finish line in the Berlin marathon (Germany), on September 25.

Kipchoge makes history by surpassing himself

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenyan athlete.

Four years after setting a first world record on the same course, the Kenyan improved his time by 30 seconds to set a new benchmark of 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds.

A new success at the age of 37 (he turned 38 in November) for the great figure of the marathon, who also has two Olympic titles (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021).

Kipchoge approached the two-hour wall in the German capital, which seemed unattainable, which he had already lowered in an unofficial race in Vienna, in 2019 (1 hour, 59 minutes and 41 seconds), but which was not considered valid due to to which he was helped by 41 ‘hare athletes’, who took place in groups with seven runners around him, changing every five kilometres.

“Berlin is a place where everyone has a chance to push their limits. I have always said that I did not believe in limits, I have always said that no human being is limited, ”said Kipchoge after achieving his last feat.

Now, looking ahead to what’s to come, Kenyan champion dreams of a third Olympic title in Paris 2024something unprecedented, but suitable for those who have no limits.

*With AFP

