Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be hosted by the capital Abu Dhabi from May 6-8, will attract the elite of the world’s stars, and a number of the brightest names in the local, regional and international jiu-jitsu arena.

The tournament will witness a remarkable presence of internationally ranked players from various clubs and academies around the world to compete in the categories of juniors, professors “1” and professionals, and the value of the round prizes is $225,000.

Among the most prominent names that confirmed their participation in the tournament are a group of the best Brazilian players such as Lucas Pinheiro, who will compete in the professional category under 62 kg, Caio Almedia, Thiago Macedo under 69 kg, and Anderson Ferreira, who won the title of King of the Rug in London in the belt category. Black under 85 kg.

The tournament also welcomes the presence of the player Badr Al-Dosari from Bahrain, purple belt, who is competing in the professional category under 69 kg, the Australian Anton Minenko black belt in the professional category under 69 kg, the American Manuel Aguilar black belt under 69 kg, and the Italian Francesco Giovanni brown belt under 94 kg, The Dutch Rose Sharoni belt is brown/black under 55 kg.

Rodrigo Valerio, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals (AJP), said: “Preparations are in full swing for the start of the championship next week, and we are witnessing an unprecedented demand for participation in competitions from all over the world, which is what the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tours are accustomed to, starting from Its importance and great value to the elite jiu-jitsu players from all over the world.”

He added: “The participating players realize the importance of shining on the rug and providing their best performance and talent to raise their rank, especially that the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tour is one of the most important tours as it awards first place winners 3000 points in the annual classification approved by the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, and 2400 for the winners. In second place, and 1,800 points for the third place winners, which enhances the chances of the competitors to win the annual Abu Dhabi World Prize.

Regarding his participation in the tournament, Brazilian Anderson Ferreira, who won the title of King of the Rug in London, says, “Being in Abu Dhabi means competing for one of the most important world titles, especially since the UAE capital has been associated with organizing and hosting the most important jiu-jitsu tournaments in the world, and it is considered the preferred destination for professional jiu-jitsu professionals. The game aspiring to reach the top.

Ferreira added that he came to Abu Dhabi to participate in the final round of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam and to achieve the title, stressing that the competition will be very strong in light of the presence of a large number of stars chasing the same goal.

In turn, the Dutch player Rose Al-Sharouni, who competed in the professional category under 55 kg, said, “Participation in the tournament and being in an event of this size is an ambition for all professional jujitsu players, based on their awareness of the importance of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam tours and their role in advancing the sport of Ju-jitsu on the one hand, and upgrading the talent and performance of players on the other hand, as it is one of the most prestigious tournaments that bring together the most basic of sports from all countries of the world, and there is no doubt that all participants in the competitions are fully aware of the size of the gains that they will get out of the tournament. It is also expected that two tournaments, one for “King of the Carpet”, and the other for “Queen of the Rug”, will be held on May 6 and 7 among the world’s elite players, selected in light of their achievements, stardom, and international classification.