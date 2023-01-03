Elite units of the Airborne Forces will train the mobilized RF Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction

Elite units of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of Russia will train mobilized fighters in the Zaporozhye direction, reports RIA News.

It is noted that the Airborne Forces will prepare reconnaissance groups consisting of mobilized. In particular, they will be taught tactical movement in pairs and threes. They will also work out scenarios for storming premises, destroying armored vehicles and evacuating the wounded from the battlefield.