Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Health Authority has introduced the “Elite Programme”, which is a new innovative way to attract citizens to its delicate and vital jobs in various sectors and specializations, in support of the Emiratisation policy implemented by the “Authority”, and which it is keen to develop continuously and continuously.

The innovative method is based on opening the way for a group of citizens to train in the Authority, within specialized and advanced programs in developing personal, scientific and professional skills and capabilities, and then experiencing reality, and carrying out roles, tasks and responsibilities in a systematic and gradual manner, for a period of one year, after which each of the following will be appointed. Proves his competence and excellence during the training period.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Joint Institutional Support Sector, said: The Health Authority aims with this step to raise Emiratization rates among its ranks, attract more national competencies to important specialized jobs, and also aims to diversify employment paths in an innovative way, and create a competitive atmosphere among citizens to fill jobs.

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the Elite Program includes a package of benefits and incentives, explaining that the trainee will be given a lucrative financial reward “monthly,” and will have the full opportunity to train under specialized expertise, in addition to experiencing the reality of work, practicing tasks, taking on roles, assuming responsibilities, and everything that would entail. Preparing the trainee and qualifying him for the labor market as required.

Regarding the implementation of the program, Noura Al Midfa, Director of the Human Resources Department at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the program will be implemented in the coming days, and that once it is officially launched, those citizens who wish to occupy jobs in the “Authority” will be able to apply through the “Dubai” website. for jobs,” under the name “Flat-Bonus Trainee.”

Noura Al Midfa stated that the program will be implemented over a period of 12 months, after which the trainees will be evaluated, and then the distinguished ones will be appointed to vacant positions in the Authority.