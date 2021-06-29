The arrival of three middle-class young people to the most elite school in Spain was the starting point of ‘Elite’, the series that premiered its fourth season on Netflix this year. “Playing ‘Guzmán’, a character with so many layers, has been a great pleasure. We have worked hard to make it what it is today, with a bit of luck it has become all that is appreciated by the public ”, says Miguel Bernardeau, protagonist since the first season.

Classism, homophobia, depression and gender violence are some of the issues addressed in the production that takes place between classrooms, residences and social events.

Georgina Amorós joined when the series was already a youth phenomenon. “Entering the second season was exciting, there was nerves, pressure to be up to par and not disappoint,” the actress replied yesterday. Her character, a teenager posing as the heir to a fortune, is inspired by someone real and is one of the most nuanced. In season four we see ‘Cayetana’ trying to show her talent as a designer.

“She is a survivor, I strongly agree. Also, in rehearsals, When we created the character, I created her thinking about that, that she had created all that lie to survive in a world that she does not like, of which she is not proud or wanted to be a part. So yeah, I think she does what she can to get loved and wrong. In the end, the best way for them to love you is to be yourself. “

Obviously, the “power” in this circle is also a theme of the series. For the actors, the interesting thing about making this international production by streaming, has been to make visible groups that suffer attacks and crimes. “I think that more than for the work of the actors, it is important that this is more visible, and Netflix obviously helps it reach many countries where these issues are standardized and not condemned. For example, the abuse that ‘Cayetana’ almost suffers by ‘Philippe’ this season. I think it’s very good that it shows, because there is also abuse and rape within a couple and within a marriage. So, it seems important to me that it is told and that people see that no matter how much you are their partner, there can also be a violation.

Miguel Bernardeau comments that he values ​​that ‘Guzman’, who started out as a sexist character, has had changes. “I really value both sides of this character. It has been very nice to play someone with so much internal conflict and with so much desire to overcome that conflict and to be a better person. It is nice to see the arc they have given him, those falls and rises, those ‘Guzmán’ behaviors so erratic, suddenly accompanied by the emergence of emotional intelligence ”.

The worldwide success of the series, he maintains, continues to surprise him. “Something that has shocked us a lot is seeing how our series reaches many countries that we didn’t even think could reach. That they connect with our characters is something unique. In the end we globalize ideas, stories, ways of thinking and, if you criticize a social or political issue, that reaches the whole world. I think it is important that we are all connected ”.

Amorós adds that ‘Elite’ has managed to show that, “no person, like a character, is only one thing, they are not only good or only bad.”

