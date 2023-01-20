The technical director of the Monterrey Football Club, Victor Manuel Vucetich He stressed the purchasing power of the Gang and its UANL neighbors.
According to the portal transfer marktthe three most expensive squads in Mexican soccer for the Clausura 2023 tournament are those of Tigres UANL (80.1 million euros), Club América (78.7 million euros) and Club de Fútbol Monterrey (70.4 million euros).
As it is not new, the San Nicolás de los Garza team starred in the transfer market with the acquisition of two of the best contracts in the contest. The Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaran and the Argentine forward, Nicholas Ibanez. On their own, the Gang got hold of the services of Jordi Cortizo.
And before that situation, the ‘king midas‘ manifested the power of the Monterrey teams.
“We seek to give the people of Nuevo Leon to have winning teams, it is a reflection of the mentality of the people, winners and hard workers, with this it can help the growth of Mexican soccer, that way we can develop a more competitive league”
– Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Vucetich knows better than anyone that the teams from the North have a bigger budget than the rest.
“Throughout the years, the big teams have bought big players, that’s the greatness of their team. If the other teams can’t, that’s their situation, the big teams in Europe see the amount they invest, compared to those of there, here is nothing”.
Likewise, the coach mentioned that his players are more than psyched to go for the championship, after the failure of the previous tournament.
“They know it perfectly well, we talk about it every day, we work for it, the path is clear, it has already been discussed, they aspire to be champion. There is no other path,” he assured.
