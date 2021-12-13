The first part of Elite: short stories was a success and that is why it returns to Netflix as’ Elite: short stories 2 ′: Holidays edition, in which you can learn more about the lives of Phillipe, Cayetana, Felipe, Samuel , Omar and Patrick in times of Christmas. It will be discovered how the young people of Las Encinas will seek to enjoy this special date in their own way and what adventures they will have. What are these Christmas stories about?

Phillipe, Cayetana and Felipe

This episode features a new character Felipe (Álex Monner) who will form a love trio with Cayetana and Phillipe . We know that the love story between the prince and the commoner did not end very well in the fourth season, so Philipe will be willing to get it back, but she will have fun with a boy she just met. A great attraction will be reflected between them. What will Caye’s choice be?

Premiere: December 15

Samuel and Omar

These two good friends will live a Christmas in trouble, because if they do not pay the rent on their house (which they owe for several months) they will throw them out on the street. So that this does not happen, Omar and Samuel will be ready for anything and will do all kinds of jobs, until one of them thinks of taking nude photographs and they will have a thousand and one experiences in the process.

Premiere: December 20th

Patrick

Patrick will have his solo chapter where he will seek to get away from it all and be in the middle of nowhere to reflect on how he is leading his life. However, loneliness does not last long, because a group of boys will appear before him ready to spend an unforgettable night. Between parties and stimulants, the hallucinations will make him see that something was happening to Mencía, his sister. Are the events that you will experience real or will they be part of your imagination?

Premiere: December 23th

