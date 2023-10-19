‘Elite’ is one of the most successful series in the catalog of Netflix. The Spanish fiction, which has already announced its eighth and final season, will premiere its part 7which will present us with new faces, as well as the return of some original characters, who were there since its beginning in 2018. Las Encinas school is preparing for a new start of school, which will arrive from Friday, October 20, 2023 , and which will have, as well as the previous deliveries, a total duration of 8 episodes.

Given the proximity of its premiere, in the following note, we will show you who are the actors who will participate in season 7 of ‘Elite’as well as their respective characters, so that you become familiar with the faces of the popular fiction created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona.

Who are the actors in season 7 of ‘Elite’?

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

The 26-year-old Argentine actress, also known for her role as Ámbar Smith in ‘Soy Luna’, plays Isadora Artiñán, a character who joined ‘Elite’ in its fifth season. Zenere, who is also a singer and model, was also part of the cast of productions such as ‘Casi Ángeles’ (2010), ‘Las Chicas del Cable’ (2020), among others.

Valentina Zenere as Isadora. Photo: Netflix

André Lamoglia as Ivan

André Lamoglia is a 26-year-old Brazilian actor who will play Iván Carvalho in season 7 of ‘Elite’, a series he joined since its fifth installment. Lamoglia participated in other popular productions such as ‘Juacas’ (2017), in which he was the protagonist, ‘Bia’ (2020), in which he was part of the main cast, etc.

André Lamoglia as Ivan. Photo: Netflix

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

The 21-year-old Spaniard will play Sara, a role she will repeat after joining the series from its sixth part. Arrufat is known for her role as Lis in the film ‘Innocence’ (2019), for which she was nominated as best new actress at the 2020 Goya Awards.

Carmen Arrufat as Sara. Photo: Netflix

Alex Pastrana as Raúl

Pastrana is a Spanish actor who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1992. In ‘Elite’, he plays Raúl, Sara’s partner, and who joined the series from season 6, becoming one of the most important characters in fiction. .

Alex Pastrana as Raúl. Photo: Netflix

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac

The 21-year-old actor plays Dídac, a character he has continued with since he entered season 6 of ‘Elite’. De Juana began his career since he was a child, which allowed him to participate in various theater, television, film and dubbing productions.

Álvaro de Juana as Dídac. Photo: Netflix

Ander Puig as Nicolás

Ander Puig gives life to ‘Nico’ Fernández in the new installment of the Spanish series, this being his second season as part of the main cast. Puig previously participated in series such as ‘Los espabilados’ (2021) and ‘Ser o no ser’ (2022), a production with an LGBT theme.

Ander Puig as Nicolás. Photo: Netflix

Omar Ayuso as Omar

Ayuso plays Omar Shaana, the only one left from the original cast of the series and who was in all seasons except the sixth. In ‘Elite’, Omar is the brother of Nadia, Mina El Hammani’s character, who will return to fiction for the eighth and final installment, as announced by those in charge of its production.

Omar Ayuso as Omar. Photo: Netflix

What other actors complete the cast of ‘Elite 7’?

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Ana Bokesa as Rocío

Mirela Balic as Chloe

Gleb Abrosimov as Eric

Fernando Lindez as Joel

Maribel Verdú as Carmen

Anitta.

