“Elite”, the successful Spanish series of Netflix, showed that there is a long way to go before the drama leaves the lives of the students of Las Encinas. Its sixth season promises more love conflicts, parties, and new characters to fill the void of other fan favorites.

The wait for their new chapters was long, but it won’t be long to see how the story will continue.

What is the sixth season of “Elite” about?

“After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to get a face lift covering up past disasters. However, the conflict in their classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just some of the thorny issues that will walk the corridors of the prestigious institution this season”, advanced the official synopsis.

When does “Elite” season 6 premiere?

The sixth installment of “Elite” has its premiere scheduled for November 18 on the streaming platform Netflix .

What time to see season 6 of “Elite” by country?

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Peru: 3.00 a.m.

Colombia: 3.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 a.m.

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 5.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 5.00 a.m.

Brazil: 5.00 am

Chile: 5.00 a.m.

Spain: 10.00 a.m.

What actors will be in “Elite 6”?

Elite will premiere its sixth season with many expectations that it hopes to meet. Photo: Netflix.

Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco

Martina Cariddi as Mencía Blanco

Manu Rios as Patrick Blanco

Valentina Zenere as Isadora Artiñán

Carloto Cotta as Cruz Carvalho

Adam Nourou as Bilal

André Lamoglia as Ivan Carvalho

Ana Bokesa as Rocio

Álex Pastrana as Raúl

Guillermo Campra as Hugo

Ignacio Carrascal as Javier

Carmen Arrufat as Sara

Álvaro de Juana as Didac

Marc Bonnin as Alex

Ander Puig as Nico.

What will happen to Samuel in “Elite 6”?

Samuel will not be part of the sixth installment of “Elite”. However, his absence will also give the students something to talk about, who will not forget him so soon.