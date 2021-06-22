Season 4 of Elite presented its chapters and with them the new characters who arrived at Las Encinas school.

For this cycle, Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch), who joined the cast after the departure of Nadia (Mina El Hammani), Carla ( Ester Exposito) and Lucrecia (Danna Paola).

What happened in the Elite season 4 finale?

In the final chapter of Elite season 4, we saw that the story of the protagonists has not ended, especially after what happened between Guzmán and Armando (Andrés Velencoso).

As is known, the businessman was beaten by Rebeca, after she saw how he was threatening Mencía. The one who witnessed this was Ari, who without thinking, went to defend her sister.

After arguing, Armando attacks her, but she is helped by Guzmán. They both fight, but after a moment of panic, Guzmán grabbed a flare gun and pointed it at Armando’s back. The man dies.

Guzmán and Armando had one of the most tense scenes of Elite 4. Photo: Netflix

Here we see the final union of the friends: Guzmán, Rebeka and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) throwing the body into the river, they leave the place and swear not to say what happened.

What will we see in season 5 of Elite?

With what happened with Armando, what Elite fans hope to know is how Guzmán, Rebeka and Samuel will avoid going to jail. For the moment, the series let us know that Guzmán went on a trip with Ander aimlessly, so in season 5 of Elite he will make his return and possibly face justice.

Ander and Gúzman went on a trip at the end of Elite season 4. Photo: Netflix / composition

New characters for Elite season 5

With the fifth season of Elite in development, it has been revealed who the new cast members will be: Valentina Zenere (Soy Luna) and André Lamoglia (Juacas) have already been confirmed, however, it is not yet known who they will play.

The Brazilian André Lamoglia and the Argentine Valentina Zenere. Photo: Netflix

Elite season 5 premiere

With the recent premiere of Elite season 4 on Netflix, new episodes are expected to arrive in early 2022. Production is in the process of filming.

In what order to watch Elite Short Stories on Netflix?

Short stories are four stories of three episodes each lasting approximately 30 minutes. They are available on Netflix. All four of them came to the screens in this way:

Guzmán, Cayetana and Rebeca

Nadia and Guzman

Ander, Omar and Alexis

Carla and Samuel.