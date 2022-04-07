In 2021 season 4 of “Elite” arrived on Netflix and fans were aware of what that was going to happen in Las Encinas, after the departure of several actors. For this new stage, a crime put the protagonists in danger.

Among the new entrants we had: Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), sons of Benjamín, the new director and Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch).

At the time of the premiere of season 5 of “Elite” on Netflix, let’s review what we should remember about this teen drama and what will happen to the characters of Miguel Bernardeau and Aron Piper.

What will happen in season 5 of “Elite”?

With the death of Armando, What Elite fans are hoping to find out is how Guzmán, Rebeka and Samuel will avoid going to jail. At the moment, the series let us know that the first one left on a trip with Ander aimlessly, so in season 5 of Elite he could make his return and possibly face justice.

The official synopsis tells us the following: “A new course begins in Las Encinas with many open fronts. After Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s Eve party and Guzmán’s escape, the secret of Armando’s death threatens to truncate Samuel and Ari’s love story. Rebeca is on a journey of self-discovery, while Omar recovers from the separation with Ander; furthermore, the appearance of Bilal played by Adam Nourou (Adú), will make his relationship with Samuel difficult”.

Trailer for “Elite” 5

What time does “Elite” 5 premiere on Netflix?

“Elite” 5, which is made up of eight episodes, premieres this Friday, April 8, 2022. It will be available from 3.00 am

Characters that will continue in Elite 5 and new income

Rebecca (Claudia Salas): After several comings and goings, he finally joined Mencía. Things will not be easy for the girls, but fans hope that love will triumph. For now, Rebeka has a secret that she cannot reveal: she knows that Guzmán killed Armando.

Samuel (Itzan Escamilla): With the goodbye to Carla, his interest now falls on Ari. Samu is also involved in Armando’s case.

Cayetana (Georgina Amorós): Wanting to get away from the lies, the young woman will meet Phillipe (Pol Granch), a member of the European monarchy who does not usually take ‘no’ for an answer.

Omar (Omar Ayuso): After a sad farewell with Ander, who goes on a trip with Guzmán, Omar stays in Las Encinas, yes, with the promise of meeting again.

Mencia (Martina Cariddi): In the final chapter of Elite 4, the young woman tells her family that Armando forced her to have sex. For the new chapters, she expects more interaction with Rebeka.

Ari (Carla Diaz): On the verge of losing his life when confronting Armando for defending Mencía, the character has won the hearts of fans. For season 5, his future would be related to Samuel.

Patrick (Manu Rios): Although he could not separate Ander and Omar, everything indicates that Patrick has much more to say in Elite 5.