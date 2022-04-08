In this season 5 of “Elite”, the Spanish series created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, we will discover many secrets that remain pending: Armando’s body will appear, Benjamín discovers the whole truth about his daughter Mencía and the dark past that surrounds to his family, among many others.

What time does season 5 of “Elite” premiere in your country?

“Elite 5” will be released worldwide this Friday, April 8 through the Netflix signal. The launch schedule, which depends on the country where you are, will be as follows:

Peru: 3.00 a.m.

Mexico: 2:00 a.m.

Colombia: 3.00 a.m.

Ecuador: 3.00 a.m.

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 5.00 a.m.

Paraguay: 5.00 a.m.

Uruguay: 5.00 a.m.

Brazil: 5.00 a.m.

Spain: 10.00 a.m.

Official Season Trailer / Posters

Promotional poster for “Elite 5”. Photo: Netflix.

What will be the plot of the fifth season?

According to the official synopsis of the fifth season of “Elite”:

A new course begins in Las Encinas with many open fronts. After Phillipe’s fateful New Year’s Eve party and Guzmán’s escape, the secret of Armando’s death threatens to truncate Samuel and Ari’s love story.

Rebeca is on a journey of self-discovery, while Omar recovers from the separation with Ander; furthermore, the appearance of Bilal will make her relationship with Samuel difficult. Phillipe’s confession of abuse, Patrick’s uncontrollable fits of rage, Benjamín’s desire for revenge, a gift that Armando gave Mencía and that hides a secret that could destroy ‘los benjamines’, a pact of silence between Samuel and Rebeca, which will break quickly and bring the worst consequences, are some of the events in this fifth installment of the series.

New/Old Series Cast

The students who return to Las Encinas from previous seasons are Omar (Omar Ayuso), Samuel (Itzán Escamilla), Rebeka (Claudia Salas), Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), Philippe (Pol Granch), Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Díaz) and Patrick (Manu Ríos).

They are joined as new students: Bilal (Adam Nourou), who will have clashes with Samuel; Isadora (Valentina Zenere), a wealthy nightlife heiress much in the vein of Paris Hilton, and Iván (André Lamoglia), the son of the best soccer player in the world.

What happened at the end of season 4?

It is revealed that Samuel sent Ari a message at the request of Guzmán, who was setting him up on a romantic date. That night, she brings them together to explain how she feels about both of them.

Meanwhile, Mencía falls for Armando’s blackmail and ruins his relationship with Rebeka. Omar and Patrick get together to forget Ander, and Patrick’s family organizes a New Year’s party, where they intend to present Cayetana as a designer, but she discovers that the rumors about the prince were not entirely false.

During the party, Cayetana rejects Phillipe, Samuel asks Ari to stay with Guzmán and get away from him, Omar and Ander return, but Nadia’s brother tells him not to leave his plans for him, to travel the world if it is what he wants and that he will wait for him as long as it takes.

When Rebeka sees that Mencía is in danger, she runs to help her and pushes Armando. They both run away from him, but at that moment Ari shows up to confront him and she ends up getting beaten up by that man. Guzmán arrives on time and at the young woman’s request, he pursues the aggressor.

In the middle of the confrontation, Guzmán fires a flare gun and kills Armando. Despite what that implies, he decides to call the police and tell everything that happened, but his friends convince him to reveal only part of the story.

What are the favorite characters of the series?

From the previous season, the fourth, the fan favorite characters were:

Patrick (Manu Rios), the one in charge of interfering in the relationship between Ander (Aron Piper) and Omar (Omar Ayuso). The actor, influencer, singer and dancer increased his followers on all his social networks.

And the second character most loved by fans was Mencia (Martina Cariddi)), the youngest of the Blanco family. Frontal, sarcastic and a woman with a lot of impetus were her characteristics. Thus, Patrick’s sister managed to find love and a helping hand in Rebeca (Claudia Salas).

Favorites from previous seasons were (in order of fan preference):

Lucretia

pole

walk

Guzman

Carla

Samuel

nadia

omar

Why didn’t Danna Paola come back?

Danna Paola, who played Lucrecia in the Netflix series, he said goodbye to the production in season 4. In the program “El hormiguero” he revealed the real reason why he preferred to move away from fiction:

“It was hard. During the third season they began to talk about the fourth. We knew how the story was going to end and it was a decision of all of us who left. But it has been very cool for me to suddenly say: ‘I like to work and give 100% in my work’, because I am very perfectionist, very workaholic. I can’t split up,” she stated.

It was around that time that he was part of the Latin Spanish dubbing of “Raya y el Último Dragón”, where he performed the main theme. “As everything started to move forward, I said, ‘I think for the first time I have to give my music a chance. I began to compose good songs, although I had a hard time accepting that they were good, that I needed to stay in music. Until I understood what I was capable of and we were able to begin to see that it was that way, so I had to say ‘no’ to Elite 4 ″, she told the program.

Special chapters of “Elite”

Before and after the fourth season, two groups of short stories of about 10 minutes were presented where the adventures of some of the characters were told, these were called “Elite, short stories”and can also be seen on Netflix.

Ander, Omar and Alexis

Guzman, Caye and Rebbe

Nadia, Guzman

Carla, Samuel

Philippe, Caye and Philip

Patrick

Samuel, Omar