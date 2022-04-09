Season 5 of “Elite” is now available at Netflix, and on this occasion, fans of the Spanish youth series will discover secrets that were left pending in the previous installment.

All productions usually debut with an initial score by the specialized critics of Rotten Tomatoes; however, this was not the case for “Elite”, whose story of the Las Encinas school barely gets a positive review and debuts with 0% approval from critics.

New members of the Las Encinas school arrive at the fifth season of “Elite”. Photo: Netflix.

First reviews of “Elite”

Most reviews indicate that the story is repeated and that it is the same as seen in previous seasons. Some less flattering reviews call it a poorly acted copy of “Euphoria,” while the only positive review appeals that the reprise is one that fans are sure not to find disturbing.

marieta taibo in Cosmopolitan: “…if you see it from the most objective point of view, you will feel that you are stuck in my same loop, a limbo in which the characters also seem to be trapped”.

Pablo Juan Nieto Castillo in On your screen: “Elite is still the same as always. Consequently, an uncared-for end product that is content to keep the viewer glued to the screen. The new episodes play with a false juvenile freedom dressed in corporeal normativity”.

Daniel Mantilla in El Español: “… we have already seen almost everything before or because those advances in the form of flash forwards are nothing more than decoys, the new intrigue is no longer particularly… intriguing. Elite is already showing signs of tiredness…”

Joseph A Cano in Cinema with Ñ: “This series right now has several problems, specifically the amount of material that it is believed to resemble, but with which the comparisons are odious”.

Miguel Unzue in TV you come : “ The narrative formula begins to smell excessively. After five seasons, the dynamic of the classic flashforward with the umpteenth death or mystery of the turn is a bit heavy.

Raquel Hernandez Lujan in Hobby Consoles: “The new season of Elite has a merry-go-round complex: it’s like going around in a circle over and over again around the same characters or new ones who replace the previous ones in similar roles. A waste of time”.

On the other hand, the production is still listed with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.