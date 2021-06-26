Season 4 of Elite premiered on Netflix and fans are the most excited to see the doors of Las Encinas open. Following the departure of several actors, viewers have now met the new characters who arrived on the show.

At the moment, the students who have joined the series are: Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), children of Benjamin, the new director and Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch).

Which actors will no longer be part of Elite season 5?

To the surprise of many, Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Omar Shana (Omar) will steer clear of Netflix’s upcoming Elite story.

Itzan Escamilla (Samuel)

In 2020, in the middle of the Elite season 4 shootings, Itzan Escamilla announced that he would not be part of the fifth installment. In an interview with Hola magazine, he indicated that he would shoot his scenes until December of last year and then leave the series.

Itzan Escamilla played Samuel in Elite. Photo: Netflix

In Elite 4, ‘Samu’ and Guzmán fix their problems, they are even accomplices in the death of Armando, the businessman who was behind Mencía. It has not been indicated what will happen to the character after the departure of the interpreter.

Omar Shana (Omar)

In the same way that Itzan Escamilla, Shana shared in the interview with Hola magazine that he would not continue in Elite season 5. “We want to finish, but I am clear that later we will miss him a lot. It has been like a school ”, explained the actor.

Omar Shana plays Omar in Elite. Photo: Netflix

Elite characters with an uncertain fate for season 5

Arón Piper (Ander)

In Elite 4, Ander defeats cancer and fixes his problems with Omar. At the end of the season, he and Guzmán go on a trip “to see the world.” It is not known whether or not he will continue in Las Encinas, but offstage, Arón Piper has been focusing on his musical career.

Arón Piper played Ander on Netflix’s Elite. Netflix photo

Miguel Bernardeau (Guzmán)

Actor Miguel Bernadeu commented in 2020 that he was about to not be part of the fourth cycle of the Spanish series. “I was not convinced to stay when I found out that Mina, El Hammani and Danna Paola were leaving because my plot is linked to theirs, but I had a conversation with the creators and they clarified the panorama for me,” he explained in a conversation with El World.

Miguel Bernardeau is Guzmán in Elite. Photo: Netflix

In the Elite season 4 finale, Guzmán killed Armando with a flare gun and hides the body in the lake in complicity with his friends. Likewise, he decides to end his relationship with Ari and accompany Ander on a trip. No information was given whether or not it will continue in Las Encinas.