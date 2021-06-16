The fourth season of Elite is close to arriving on Netflix and will show the young people of Las Encinas on his re-start to classes. Also, new characters will be added in this saga that promises to be a success.

As in its previous installments, this part of the fiction will have eight episodes in total and will be directed by Carlos Montero Y Darío Madrona.

Who will be part of Elite season 4?

Although some actors will no longer continue this season, fans will still be able to see well-known faces within the youth show.

These are all the characters that will be in Elite 4:

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka López de Gallegos

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi as Mencía Blanco Commerford

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Diego Martín as Benjamin

Andrés Velencoso in an undisclosed role.

Who will not return in Elite 4?

With much of the original cast returning to history, those who will not be in the new season will be Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola Y Ester Exposito, actors who said goodbye to fiction in the third installment.

What will we see in Elite, season 4?

At the end of Elite season 3 we witnessed how Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeka, Ander and Omar were ready to start classes in Las Encinas, while Cayetana appeared, but now as her mother’s assistant.