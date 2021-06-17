The fourth season of Elite is finally close to arriving via streaming. In this long-awaited installment, the youth series will showcase new and old students from Las Encinas on his re-start to classes.

The third part of the show said goodbye to popular artists such as Danna Paola, Álvaro Rico and others. However, personalities such as Ester Exposito and Mina El Hammani, who also confirmed their departure from the series after the third season, had one more appearance in Brief Stories, a spin-off of the franchise.

Below, we mention all the details about the launch of Elite, season 4.

When will Elite, season 4 arrive?

Season 4 of Elite will come to Netflix this Friday, June 18, 2021 . Likewise, the fiction will have eight episodes in total and will be directed by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona.

How to watch Elite season 4 on Netflix?

To look Elite 4 You need to have an account on Netflix, which currently offers three monthly plans, the cheapest is S / 24.90 per month. All three differ in image quality and number of devices to play content simultaneously.

The platform streaming you no longer have the option to enjoy the first month for free in several Latin American countries, including Peru.

Elite, season 4 – trailer

Who will be part of Elite season 4?

Although some actors will no longer continue this season, fans will still be able to see well-known faces within the youth show.

These are all the characters that will be in Elite 4:

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka López de Gallegos

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Carla Diaz as Ari Blanco Commerford

Manu Ríos as Patrick Blanco Commerford

Martina Cariddi as Mencía Blanco Commerford

Pol Granch as Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg

Diego Martín as Benjamin

Andrés Velencoso in an undisclosed role.

Which actors are retiring from Elite season 4?

With much of the original cast returning to history, those who will not be in the new season will be Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola Y Ester Exposito, actors who said goodbye to fiction in the third installment.

What will we see in Elite, season 4?

At the end of Elite season 3 we witnessed how Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeka, Ander and Omar were ready to start classes in Las Encinas, while Cayetana appeared, but now as her mother’s assistant.