Season 4 of Elite has finally arrived on Netflix. The Spanish series that users liked has already presented its new chapters and with them to the new characters that arrived in Las Encinas.

Taking advantage of its launch, this week the Elite week was held, an event where the special Short Stories was presented, which closed the plot of several stories of its mythical characters.

New Elite Season 4 Characters

The new director of Las Encinas, Benjamin (Diego Martin), arrives with his three children:

Benjamin, Ari, Mencía and Patrick join Elite season 4. Photo: Netflix

Ari (Carla Day): Perfectionist and sure of what she wants. She will make you use everything in your power to achieve your goals. These situations will lead us to remember Lucrecia or Nadia, roles that fell to Danna Paola and Mina El Hammani.

Mencía (Martina Cariddi): She is the complete opposite of her sister. His personality is fraught with chaos, recklessness, and bad temper. But this only reflects it in his home, because outside it he seeks to please everyone and keeps his best feelings for the people he considers most special.

Patrick (Manu Ríos): The last of the brothers. He is a capricious, seductive character and little used to social norms.

Outside of this family we have Phillipe, role of Pol Granch. A direct descendant of a Central European royal family, his upbringing will make him stand out above the rest. Soon you will start a relationship with one of the people most opposed to him.

What will happen in Elite season 4?

The story begins with the arrival of Benjamin (Diego Martín), a new director who is willing to run the school as he does his companies. Together with him, his three children come to Las Encinas wanting to make the educational center their own, whoever falls.

This will provoke the struggle with the ‘old guard’ of the elite establishment, with a clash between the old and the new students.

What characters continue in Elite 4?

Samuel (Itzán Escamilla)

Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeu)

Ander (Arón Piper)

Omar (Omar Ayuso)

Rebeca (Claudia Salas)

Cayetana (Georgina Amorós)