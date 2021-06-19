After a long wait, Elite season 4 arrived on Netflix. The Spanish series that users liked presented its chapters and with them the new characters who arrived at Las Encinas.

They came to school Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch), who joined the cast following the departure of fan favorites Nadia (Mina El Hammani), Carla (Ester Exposito) and Lucrecia (Danna Paola).

Spoiler Warning

What happened at the end of Elite season 4?

The series began with the revelation that Ari had been badly assaulted and was unconscious in the hospital. She survived and for eight episodes viewers wondered who attacked her and why.

With the passage of time and with suspicions low Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and Mencía (Martina Cariddi), it was finally learned that his attacker was Armando (Andrés Velencoso) , a man with a questionable past and who was obsessed with his sister.

Andrés Velencoso gives life to Armando in Elite 4. Photo: Netflix

The man had been paying Mencía to have sex with him, but when she put an end to this, he did not leave her alone. The young woman decides not to tell her family anything, but Rebeka (Claudia Salas), her girlfriend, told Ari what was happening. She kept denying it.

At the party organized by Philippe, Armando appears in search of Mencía. Rebeka sees them and hits him before running away with her girlfriend. It is Ari who confronts Armando and warns him that he will accuse him with his father. This is where he hits her and Guzmán appears on the scene, chasing the businessman.

After reaching it, they fight, but after a moment of panic, Guzmán grabbed a flare gun and pointed it at Armando’s back. The man dies.

Here we see the final union of the friends: Guzmán, Rebeka and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) throwing the body into the river and leaving the place.

What does the ending mean for Elite season 5?

With the police on the scene, Ari wakes up and tells them that she saw Armando, but he hit her and passed out. With the investigations underway, Guzmán visits his ex-girlfriend and tells her that he will go on a trip with Ander. Meanwhile, Mencía decides to talk to his family.

What fans hope to know is How Guzmán, Rebe and Samuel will avoid jail, who after making a pact, decide not to reveal what happened after the businessman’s death.

For now, it is known that Elite season 5 is confirmed and will have two new characters: the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls).