Season 4 of Elite is just a few days away from reaching Netflix and the most excited are the fans, who have been waiting for new episodes since March 2020.

Taking advantage of its launch, this week the Elite week will be held, an event where the special will be presented Short stories.

What is it about and why should you watch Short Stories before Elite season 4?

These episodes will have the mission of giving a closure to the plots that were left open after what was seen in season 3 of Elite. In addition, it will act as a kind of advance to what we will see in the new installment.

Elite Trailer: Short Stories

‘Elite 4: short stories’: Carla and Samuel special

In what will be the last appearance of Ester Exposito in Elite, she is seen Carla and Samuel meet for the last time. The plot will last only a few minutes, but enough to know what will happen and what will be the fate of their love story, as can be seen in the preview presented by Netflix,

Elite Release Date: Short Stories

Short Stories is available from this Monday, June 14 on Netflix. The first chapter stars Guzmán, Cayetana and Rebeca. The release schedule looks like this:

Nadia and Guzmán: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Ander, Omar and Alexi: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Carla and Samuel: Thursday, June 17, 2021.

When does Elite season 4 premiere on Netflix?

The premiere of Elite 4 will be through Netflix this Friday June 18

What will we see in Elite season 4?

The story will start with the arrival of Martín, a new director who is willing to run the school as he does with his companies. Along with him come his three children (Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos), who come with the desire to destroy their new educational center, whoever falls.

This will provoke the struggle with the ‘old guard’ of the elitist educational center, with a clash between the old and the new students.