One of the most successful Netflix series is Elite. The work created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona reached Netflix in 2018 and has since captured the attention of fans.

Although its fourth season still does not have a release date, a recent video that the streaming giant shared on Facebook revealed that the Spanish program renewed with a fifth season.

As seen in the video, the series is in production, so it would not be surprising that throughout these weeks it delves a little more about what will happen to the young people of Las Encinas.

Likewise, it has been confirmed that in the fifth season of Elite two new international characters will enter. One of them is the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls).

For its part, the main cast made up of Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Georgina Amorós, Miguel Bernardeau, Claudia Salas and Arón Piper will continue to be present in this new installment. In addition, the main signings of the fourth part will be added: Pol Granch, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi and Carla Díaz.

What will we see in season 4 of Elite?

At the end of Elite season 3 we witnessed how Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeka, Ander and Omar were ready to start classes in Las Encinas, while Cayetana appeared, but now as her mother’s assistant.

With much of the original cast returning to history, those who will not be in the new season will be Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Expósito, actors who said goodbye to fiction in the third installment.