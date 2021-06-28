Season 4 of Elite premiered on Netflix and its fans were fascinated by the new story that reached the halls of Las Encinas. After the departure of several actors, viewers saw the arrival of new characters.

The new members of the series are: Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), children of Benjamin, the new director and Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch).

The new projects of Miguel Bernardeau and Aron Piper

With an Elite 4 ending open, fans already know which actors will not be part of the fifth season: Itzan Escamilla (Samuel) and Omar Shana (Omar).

Knowing this, followers wonder what will happen to Ander and Guzmán, who decide to go on a trip aimlessly. Without knowing what their destiny will be in the plot, the interpreters behind these characters already have commitments outside the Elite.

Miguel Bernardeau and Aron Piper. Photo: Netflix

In the case of Miguel Bernardeau, he has been working on three series, with 1899, the story of Baran Bo Odar, creator of Dark, as one of them. The fiction is set on an ocean liner that leaves for New York and in which strange things will happen.

About Piper, he will be part of two movies. On the one hand, he will arrive at Once Upon a Time … Euskadi, Manu Díaz’s debut opera set in the 80s. Likewise, he has been selected to participate in Proyecto Emperador, directed by Jorge Coira. The film is a thriller about espionage in which he meets again Georgina Amorós, his partner in Elite.

Elite season 5 is confirmed and will have two new characters: the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls). Fiction is already recording its chapters.