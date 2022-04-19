Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

On Friday and Saturday, the attention of ju-jitsu lovers will turn to the Ju-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, with the completion of preparations for the launch of the Ju-Jitsu Cup of His Highness the President of the State for the adult category over 18 years, with the participation of elite players from clubs and academies of the state to compete for the title and rise to the top The podium, and the championship prizes amounting to 525,000 dirhams.

Baniyas Club won the title of the last edition in the men’s category (over 18 years), and is among the candidates to retain the title of this year’s edition, while Palms Sports Academy “Team 777” managed to win the women’s title, and it is expected that the competition will be strong this year. , especially that most of the participants are experienced and have extensive international experience on the rug.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, a member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, said: “We are proud of the great success achieved by the competitions in the categories (under 16 and 18 years) of the championship in the past two weeks at the technical and organizational levels, and the great demand for participation in the championship from national talents, who presented a strong performance that won The fans of the game liked it, and they managed to compete for the most expensive titles until the end.”

He continued, “We expect heavy-caliber fights in the adult competitions over 18 years, especially as it will witness a distinguished representation of men and women players, who have recently participated in a number of international tournaments, and all of them consider the tournament an important station to enhance their readiness and expertise to compete in the upcoming entitlements on the regional and global arenas.”

He added: “We value the role of sports clubs and academies at the state level, and their continuous cooperation with the Federation in developing the game, investing in emerging talents, and upgrading their sports performance, in order to have the honor of joining the national team and taking it to the podiums and achieving global leadership.”

Al-Batran concluded his speech by stressing that the championship is the largest and most important in the local arena, keeping pace with the efforts of the federation, which stems from the vision and directives of the wise leadership aimed at building a base that enjoys high professionalism and an exceptional ability to reach the country to the highest ranks in the sports arena.