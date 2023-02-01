Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club track will organize at five o’clock tomorrow evening, “Thursday”, its ninth race for this season, and it consists of 6 runs, five of which are for purebred Arabian horses, while the sixth round is devoted to purebred horses, and the ceremony includes the Ruwais Championship for purebred Arabian horses “for the third category” in The fifth round, and the first round of the Arab Triple Crown for the “third category” in the fourth round, and the Abu Dhabi Club Gold Cup Championship “Lists” in the third round, in addition to the Al Wathba Cup race dedicated to the horses of private stable owners, sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in The first half, and the total value of the prizes allocated for the ceremony is 885 thousand dirhams.

The Al-Ruwais Championship for purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 1200 meters, with total prizes amounting to 300 thousand dirhams, will be the scene of an exciting struggle between speed stars, including “Nimrod”, and it is expected that he will compete strongly with “Gold Silver”, and the competition will ignite with the presence of “Bashar” and “F”. councils».

The first round of the Arab Triple Crown in the fourth round, with a prize of 230 thousand dirhams, which was allocated to horses at the age of only 4 years for a distance of 2200 meters, attracts elite Arab horses at the age of only four years, led by “Nadia Doloub”, “Bassam Al-Wathba” and “Al-Ghabra”. ».

The first half, at a distance of 2,200 meters, witnesses fierce competition for the title of the Al Wathba Cup, which is dedicated to horses of private stables, with a prize of 70,000 dirhams sponsored by the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival. .

“Belvin” is looking for the prize for the second half of the title “Wadi Shiz” for purebred Arabian horses for a distance of 1600 meters, whose prize is 80,000 dirhams. In this half, “Trials Attended” and “Al-Bariq” also stand out.

Jawwal Al-Reef is defending the Abu Dhabi Club Gold Cup title, which it achieved last year, when it takes on the challenge in the third round for a distance of 1600 meters, with a prize of 125,000 dirhams, and is being competed by “F Maqam” and “Yas X Mansour”.

The sixth race for a distance of 1400 meters, for the title of Wadi Ghalila, whose prize is 80,000 dirhams, will embrace the competition between purebred horses, and the race will be equal between the novice horses, and “Kalbarq”, “Shamran” and “Bin Askar” will stand out.

nominations

1- Rockberry

2- The lightning

3- Countryside Mobile

4- Nadia de Loup

5- Nimrud

6 – Like lightning