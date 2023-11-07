Elite: Dangerous he scored sales for further 5.1 million copies to May 31, 2023: this was announced by Frontier Developments, specifying that the data concerns all three versions so far available for the game, therefore PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
Almost ten years after its debut on PC, Elite: Dangerous has been a hit a great initial successwhose numbers have allowed the development team to plan the arrival of the title also on Sony and Microsoft consoles.
A great adventure
If you have read our review of Elite: Dangerous, you will know that the game developed by Frontier Developments is able to offer a virtually infinite experiencethanks to its many contents.
On the gameplay side, the system can count on an effective mix between simulation and arcade which also translates into spectacular fights in the space.
#Elite #Dangerous #sales #million #copies #PS4 #Xbox