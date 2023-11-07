Elite: Dangerous he scored sales for further 5.1 million copies to May 31, 2023: this was announced by Frontier Developments, specifying that the data concerns all three versions so far available for the game, therefore PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Almost ten years after its debut on PC, Elite: Dangerous has been a hit a great initial successwhose numbers have allowed the development team to plan the arrival of the title also on Sony and Microsoft consoles.