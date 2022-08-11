Just under 30 years after founding the company, David Braben resigns as CEO of the British firm Frontier Developments. Braben will remain with the company in the newly created role of president and founder, while longtime creative director Jonny Watts will move to the position of CEO.

Braben, the creator of the groundbreaking 1984 space simulation Elite, will still have decision-making power in the studio: Frontier said that “will maintain its leadership and vision for the strategic direction of Frontier, maintaining and building key relationships within the gaming industry and the broader digital entertainment industry“.

Braben founded Frontier Developments in 1994, a year after Frontier: Elite 2 launched, and has remained in his role ever since. In 2015 he was awarded the GDC Pioneer Award for his work on the Elite series, and was awarded the BAFTA Scholarship the same year, “in recognition of an outstanding and outstanding contribution to film, television or games”.

Frontier launched Elite: Dangerous in 2014, 30 years after the original, and continues to be popular – with The Azimuth Saga the story wrapped earlier this week and further updates to the ongoing narrative are still in the works.

Source: IGN