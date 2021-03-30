After several expansions that have completely changed the original concept of Elite Dangerous, the latest expansion that Frontier announced is the most different and most attractive that they could have raised. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey It will allow players to tackle missions out of the ship and thereby integrate new ways of tackling story missions. But the pandemic has affected development and currently efforts are focused on PC, where the sheet of Path of the Alpha from Elite Dangerous: Odyssey with a lot of content.

The information comes with an image that Frontier itself would have published where you can see all the work that they have pending before its launch. Remember, it will first come to PC, where this Elite Dangerous alpha is being developed. And being something that those who can enjoy acquired the Lifetime Expansion Pass, Frontier wanted to offer concrete information on the different phases that will be addressed in different updates.

New information on Elite Dangerous Odyssey revealed

The information provided by wccftech, is with which the Elite Dangerous Alpha Roadmap: Odyssey with a lot of content divided into up to four phases. These last for several weeks and they will gradually introduce what they list for each of them. They have learned to improve and collect feedback, and they have chosen to be very clear so that participants do not get lost with all these news that they are going to include.

First, The first phase, will be the one that will introduce the first concepts, focusing on the core systems and functions of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. To improve interaction, it will focus all commanders in the same system, and they will be able to choose the suit Remlock maverick To combat. A combat that requires weapons, and there you will find the Takada and Kinematic, in order to face the first grouping of activities with rescue, collection and delivery missions.

In the next phase will focus on improve combat, since it is one of the pillars of this test. We know well that it can be something that must be properly balanced to avoid scares. Access to the suit will be given Manticore Dominator and the mercenary company Frontline Solutions Mercenary Company, which will provide more missions. During this phase they will introduce more missions, expanding the range of action to 20 light years from this star from which the test starts, with the aim of being able to broaden the spectrum of missions that can be played.

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Game Controller for Xbox One + Xbox Series X / S + PC, 2 Multi-Function Buttons, Action Buttons and Control Panel, Trigger Mode Designed for precision and control: the ergonomics of the controller give you a natural grip that ensures agile and precise interaction with the buttons, while the anatomically contoured design and non-slip rubber grips allow you to play all day at the optimum level

Front buttons with additional remapping: 2 multi-function buttons on the front of the controller can be remapped with razer controller setup for xbox to give you control and a personalized play style

Razer Mechanized Tactile Action Buttons and Dirt – Level up with the Razer Mechanized Tactile Action Buttons and Razer Mechanized Tactile Crosshead; exerts a responsive activation with a cushioned touch when you execute your movements

Last updated on 2020-12-24. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

In the third phase you enter the exploration, and with it the limits of the experience that the alpha provides will be extended up to 50 light years. More unexplored planets will be included and access to the “First Footfall” experience, or what it seems to be, the opportunity to be the first to set foot on the surface of these planets. Commanders can put on the Supratech Artemis suit, required for planets without an atmosphere, and they will be able to explore the terrain to analyze alien organic matter with new instrumentation.

Finally, the fourth phase will focus on compatibility, being the final phase of this alpha. On this occasion we will try to give access to the experience with the personal commanders of the participating users and the compatibility of the functions of the main game will be tested. A required point so that when you arrive time to launch Elite Dangerous: Odyssey no problems. And it is a highly anticipated release, despite the fact that it has been affected in its global launch plan and will finally arrive first on PC.

We must wait to see the advances of this alpha, that the Final date for the PC launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, knowing that throughout the year it will reach Xbox and Playstation consoles.