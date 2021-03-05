For a few months we have been waiting for more information about the future expansion of Elite Dangerous. An expansion that will take a further step in Frontier’s great space adventure, allowing you to leave the ship on foot. Elite Dangerous has grown significantly since its arrival, and the next step suffered a significant delay that has separated the arrival on PC from the arrival on consoles. Frontier wanted to give more information about the test phase, and for this, it has distributed a video where Elite Dangerous: Odyssey shows its gameplay.

And it is a good start, beyond those few images that had been seen, to be able to see what the new aspect of the game that they will introduce to Elite Dangerous. As if it were a shooter, one of the missions is explained introducing the main mechanics of what they intend to include.

Watch a team of three commanders dive into a daring foray into a military post. Their goal: disable the center of power and ultimately render the opposing faction powerless. The three raid team commanders are specially equipped for their assigned role, selected from the wide range of spacesuits.

weapons and gear available in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey.

Please note that all images captured in the video are PRE ALPHA. We’re also excited to announce that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Alpha will be available on PC starting March 29!

And as you can see in the description of the video published on the official YouTube channel, the test phase of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will be available from March 29 on PC. As we have already mentioned, a few weeks ago development problems were reported to arrive this spring on PC and consoles, and they decided to separate developments and postpone the console part, which may arrive after the summer.

And during the gameplay that they have shown, we can see that these cooperative missions will allow us to propose different strategies to be able to complete missions that adhere to this new game mode. Specific events will be raised, where players will be forced to get off the ship, not only with the land vehicle. For a long time it seems that the mission offers options to be carried out in a stealthy way, showing that the players can choose to face the missions in different ways. However, what is most striking is how Elite Dangerous will include a new aspect of the game so different from its original proposal.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey shows its gameplay and specific date for its test on PC for next March 29, without being able to anticipate any details about its arrival on consoles. We will have to be very aware of the progress of Elite Dangerous and the development of this new expansion that will introduce first-person action missions, because they look good.