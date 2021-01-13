One of the games that seems to want to continue surprising its community is Elite Dangerous. Having expanded her experience in many ways, the new expansion scheduled for 2021 introduced an unusual option in this game. Get out of any vehicle and be able to walk, indeed, face missions with all the pure action of a first-person shooter, in Elite Dangerous Odyssey. However, there is bad news, Elite Dangerous Odyssey sees its arrival on consoles and PC delayed.
All part of an official statement made by Frontier Development, who have exposed a series of circumstances that force to delay the dates that they managed to bring the Elite Dangerous Odyssey expansion. Although there was no well-defined date for any case, handling the month of April as an option. A separate window now opens for PC users and console users.
Greetings Commanders,
We want to share an update regarding the development of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. 2020 has been difficult in many ways, but despite the difficulties we are satisfied with the progress of what will be a true new era for the game. We are delighted with the positive feedback and excitement from players regarding the development diaries, interviews, streams and trailers that we have unveiled thus far and would like to thank you for your continued support. The ongoing impact of the pandemic, including new lockdowns for 2021, add to development difficulty and ultimately extend delivery times. Therefore, we have had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our roadmap.
Our plans for the PC version have been slightly affected, but our plans for the console versions will unfortunately require a longer time to develop. Please keep in mind that these difficult decisions have been made with our goal in mind: to make Odyssey as amazing as possible for all of our Commanders, regardless of platform, always respecting realistic deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.
We want to sincerely apologize to our entire community; We know you have waited patiently and we know how disappointing and frustrating these types of delays are. With this in mind, we want to share with you our latest roadmap so that you know our plans accurately.
Elite Dangerous Odyssey is coming late spring 2021 in the case of PC, and it will take until fall for Xbox consoles and Playstation. Before that, a beta, or alpha version, is scheduled to run in the spring. It is expected that it may arrive by then, without defining whether it will be possible to raise it at the beginning or a little later than the beginning of spring. “As we discussed the launch of Elite Dangerous, we will take a gradual approach to the launch of the Alpha version, incorporating new features and systems during this phase of the launch. This will help us focus and consider feedback from our community as we conduct vital game testing in key areas of the game. We will continue to share details of its features and plans for the Alpha version as we get closer to its launch. “ comment from Frontier, confirming that it will be available to owners of the version Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Deluxe Alpha and the Lifetime Expansion Pass.
It’s a really interesting expansion, and we’re really looking forward to more information on how the action and missions will unfold. For now, the plan appears to be tied to temporary events where players will cooperate by attending these missions. In a way, it is reminiscent of community goals that are often scheduled at regular events. Now, the foundation of this series of missions wants to add another approach to the narrative option that ends in the course of the events within the Elite Dangerous universe.
Unveiled a gameplay showing the combat of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey
Elite Dangerous is available on Xbox One consoles and Playstation 4, as well as on PC.
