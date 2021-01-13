Frontier has delayed Elite Dangerous: Odyssey due to coronavirus.

In a note to players of the space game, Frontier said the impact of the ongoing lockdown had affected its development schedule, pushing back the much-anticipated Odyssey expansion.

Frontier had planned to release Elite Dangerous: Odyssey across PC and console early 2021. The PC release is now slated for late spring 2021, with the console release pushed back to autumn 2021.

“Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation,” Frontier said.

“We would like to sincerely apologize to all of our community. We know you have been waiting patiently and how disappointing and frustrating this must be.”

Alpha access for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey on PC is still planned, but is now set for early spring, Frontier said. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Deluxe Alpha and Lifetime Expansion Pass holders get access to this release.

Odyssey lets Elite Dangerous players leave the confines of their space vessels and stroll about the game’s galaxy on-foot for the first time, exploring everything from shiny space stations to dusty desert outposts in first-person.