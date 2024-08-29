Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association’s Dubai International Championship kicks off on Friday and will continue until Sunday at the Shabab Al Ahli Club, witnessing a strong presence of elite Jiu-Jitsu champions from around the world.

The championship, organised by the Jiu-Jitsu Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association, will continue for three days. The first day will see the competitions for the juniors and masters, while the third day will see the competitions for the amateur and professional categories.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The championship starts today, writing a new chapter of fruitful cooperation between the Federation and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association, as we witness strong competition between an elite group of the strongest champions of the game in the world.

“We are pleased with the great turnout from various local and international clubs and academies to participate, which reflects its role in testing the players’ abilities, in addition to its importance in granting the winners of the first places in each category 600 classification points, which enhances their opportunity to compete for the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Award, which adds great value to the championship within the season’s agenda.”

He added: “We are keen to organize tournaments throughout the year and present them according to the highest quality standards. The tournament comes to give players the opportunity to compete in an exciting atmosphere and maintain the highest levels of readiness to participate in the upcoming events, in addition to providing an experience that meets the aspirations of the audience of Jiu-Jitsu fans and families coming to support their children in this unique tournament.”

“We were keen to have a large number of our players participate in the tournament, in different categories, and we are confident in their ability to perform well and win medals, as they have trained hard over the past period. I would like to thank the Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association for continuing to organize distinguished tournaments,” said Marina Ribeiro, Bani Yas Jiu-Jitsu coach.

“We are preparing hard to participate in the tournament, as we have been in a training camp for two weeks to intensify our training, as the tournament date approaches, as we train three times a day, and I expect the competition to be strong, and I am fully prepared for the fights and I aspire to win a gold medal and dedicate it to Al Wahda Club and its fans,” said Hessa Al Shamsi, Al Wahda player who competes in the 55kg professional category.