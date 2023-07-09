The Spanish youth series “Elite” is close to premiering its seventh season, however, Netflix has already started working on what will be the eighth and final installment of the production created by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. The streaming platform will start with the recordings of season 8 in the coming weeks and it was learned that an actress from the original cast will return to “Las Encinas” to close with some stories that are still pending.

Who from the original cast will return for season 8 of “Elite”?

According to the Spanish portal “VerTele”, Netflix He is already thinking of giving his famous production an end, so he had an idea that can make fans very happy. And it is the return of the actress El Hammani Minewho played nadia shanaa for the first four seasons, which aired from 2018 to 2021.

The actress Mina El Hammani will return to “Las Encinas” to give life to Nadia Shanaa. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Mina El Hammani/Netflix

However, El Hammani will not be the only original cast to be in the series finale, as she will be joining Omar Ayusowho gave life to omar shanaa, his brother in fiction. And he also made his return in season 7, after not participating in season 6, being the only member of the first cast, for the moment, who is still in the drama.

When will “Elite” 8 be released?

The eighth and final season of “Elite” It still does not have a release date, since, according to “VerTele”, they will just start filming in the coming weeks, so we will still have to wait a while longer for Netflix to confirm the defined date, and perhaps some more surprises for all the fans.

It must be taken into account that, a few weeks ago, the streaming giant recently announced the premiere date of the seventh season of the series, which will be the October 20 of this year. So, probably, the final installment of “Elite” will reach our televisions by 2024.

Will “Elite” 8 be the last season of the series?

Although various information indicates that the eighth season will be the last of the Spanish series, some Netflix sources indicated that there is still nothing confirmed or defined about the future of the brand, nor that this will be the final part. This, because the managers could surprise in the future and announce the extension of the story about the students of “Las Encinas”.

