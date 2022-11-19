“Elite”, season 6, arrived on Netflix on Thursday, November 17 to the delight of its fans. Fiction makes its return after a tragic ending, where Samuel was a victim of Benjamín, the former director of Las Encinas. With the chapters explaining what happened to the student, viewers did not like something: Rebeka’s fate.

In the fifth cycle of the series We observed how ‘Rebbe’ and Omar came to the aid of ‘Samu’, who had been attacked by Benjamin. Desperate, both were last seen crying for their injured friend.

Spoiler warning! Photo: Composition LR/Gerson Cardoso Rafael

In season 5 of “Elite”, Rebeka and Omar join Samuel to expose Benjamín, who for a long time has carried out fraudulent acts. With ‘Samu’ as the holder of the SIM card that holds the director’s information, the director tries to take it from the student, but is unsuccessful and hits him.

Samuel was beaten by Benjamin. Photo: Netflix

Benjamín tries to keep his children from saying anything about what had just happened, but Mencía calls the police, the same ones who arrive and arrest the director. So far, nothing is said about Samuel’s health. In a final scene, Rebeka and Omar are last seen.

Rebeka and Omar in “Elite”. Photo: Netflix

What happened to Rebeka in “Elite 6”?

In season 6 of “Elite”, fans expected what happened to Rebeka, Omar and Samuel to be said. Although it is known of the death of ‘Samu’Nothing was said about the characters of Claudia Salas and Omar Ayuso.

whose else fans demand that he have an output worthy of “Elite” is Rebeka, who throughout the series has had to go through more than a hard time. The young woman could not graduate (twice), she lost her girlfriend (Mencía), her best friend died in front of her (Samuel) and her mother disappeared.

Fans react to Rebeka’s departure from “Elite 6”

Fans speak out for Rebeka’s departure from “Elite 6”. Photo: Twitter